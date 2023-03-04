The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I have trouble connecting with my brother’s widow

Sister-in-law never calls her late husband’s sister and is dismissive of her grief.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I have trouble connecting with my brother’s widow
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am a 61-year-old never-married woman with no kids. Most of my life was spent caring for my aging parents, working on my education (I have a master’s degree) and saving for my future. I am financially stable. I own my house free and clear, own my car and have very little credit card debt. I have a good job I enjoy, a circle of friends and many activities. I took care of my parents because it was the right thing to do, and I was prepared for their deaths when their time came.

My brother (my only sibling) died unexpectedly one year to the day after my mother’s passing. It was a terrible shock, and it has taken me the last two years to come to terms with his loss. My issue is with my brother’s widow. We have never been close. There’s no animosity, nor have there ever been any harsh words, but we never bonded.

My niece and I get along beautifully but, no matter how much I try, I can’t seem to break through to my sister-in-law. She is very dismissive of my grief. She never calls and never asks about my life. She never visits or reaches out in any way. She’s responsive and kind when I do, but the communications are one-sided.

I honestly wouldn’t miss her if I didn’t see her, but my loyalty to my brother and my desire to keep my niece out of the middle has kept me from distancing too much. Now that my parents and brother are gone, there are things I would like to pursue on my own. How much do I owe to her? — FUTURE-THINKING IN TENNESSEE

DEAR FUTURE-THINKING: Your brother’s widow may have been dealing with her own grief over the loss of her spouse and unable to handle yours. Be cordial to her, as she is to you, but go on with your life and relationships. Remember her on special occasions with a call, a card or an invitation. If you and your niece have a closer bond, those things should come naturally.

You have handled the responsibilities life handed you with grace and generosity. It is now time for you to enjoy your own life and worry less about the lives of others.

DEAR ABBY: I recently left my boyfriend. He said he loved me, but I felt like a third wheel in our relationship. He had a female friend he was constantly borrowing money from, even though we both work. He also gave her relationship advice. They would bicker back and forth like 2-year-olds, and when we went places, they made me ride in the back while they were having a conversation I was never part of. He also cut me off every time I talked. When I asked him why, he said I talked about dumb things. Was I wrong for walking away? — BAILING IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR BAILING: Wrong? NO! The man had no respect for your feelings or for you. For all of the reasons you mentioned, you are much better off without him. I’m glad you finally summoned up enough self-esteem to end things with the two of them. To paraphrase the late Princess Diana, there were three people in your relationship.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: With boyfriend’s fussy father living here, I feel trapped
Dear Abby: When my husband’s brother marries, I should be in the wedding
Dear Abby: He likes wearing lingerie, wishes wife accepted it
Dear Abby: Two tall men look down on comments about their height
Dear Abby: Husband persists in blabbing my medical secrets
Dear Abby: Caller doesn’t say goodbye, he just hangs up on me
The Latest
Tiger Woods
Sports Saturday
Tiger Woods went from simply the best to simply the bets
Bet on it: There was a time when Woods was even money, but now the wager is if he’ll even make the cut
By Rob Miech
 
Winter aconite in the snow last Saturday. Credit: Bob and Judi Doychak
Chicago outdoors: Winter/nesting robins, winter aconite, hiking the A.T., Winnebago ice shacks
An explanation of winter vs nesting robins locally, winter aconite in snow, hiking the Appalachian Trail, and ice shacks being down on Lake Winnebago are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.
By Dale Bowman
 
Workers with the West Side Heroin and Opioid Task Force set up a table near Roosevelt Road and South Albany Avenue on the West Side to provide people with Narcan Nasal Spray, 0.4mg/ml of Naloxone and syringes to treat drug overdoses,
Politics
‘Too many are dying’; drug companies’ opioid settlement to help Chicago aid drug users
Heather O’Donnell of the Chicago social services agency Thresholds says the money is “an opportunity to really build up substance use care.”
By Frank Main
 
A hotel is planned at the Bally’s casino complex in River West.
Office of the chief architect: Next mayor has a big role to play in the city’s design future
The new mayor has the power to physically remake the city — or large portions of it. For better or worse.
By Lee Bey
 
Assault rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn on July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Editorials
Taking aim at gun safety in Illinois invites tragedy
Lawmakers and others should not seek to undo laws meant to protect people from gun violence.
By CST Editorial Board
 