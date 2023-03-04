The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks lose to Predators while starting to integrate new players

The Hawks failed to score in the last 59 minutes Saturday and suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Their struggles were hardly surprising, given the substantial changes in the roster coach Luke Richardson is working with.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks lose to Predators while starting to integrate new players
New Blackhawks Andreas Englund and Anders Bjork react a Predators goal Saturday.

The Blackhawks, with new players such as Andreas Englund and Anders Bjork, lost 3-1 to the Predators on Saturday.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson walked into Fifth Third Arena on Friday and saw so many new faces — and familiar ones in new roles — that it felt like training camp again.

‘‘That’s basically what we’re thinking back to,’’ he said, laughing.

Given the sweeping roster turnover through trade-deadline week, Richardson used the video session and practice to rehash many of the basic elements of his systems, refreshing the guys who survived the deadline and informing the new ones.

‘‘Playing a team like Dallas [on Thursday], for example, [on our] ‘D’-zone coverage, it just seemed like we couldn’t stall them,’’ he said. ‘‘When we had an opportunity with bigger, more veteran guys over the last little while, we could and were getting better at that. Now we’ve just got to take a step back and really work at it.’’

The Hawks held their defensive structure better Saturday against the Predators but failed to score in the last 59 minutes and lost 3-1, their fourth consecutive defeat.

Forward Anders Bjork and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev made their debuts with the Hawks, and forward Joey Anderson and defenseman Andreas Englund made their fourth appearances for them. Forward Austin Wagner also arrived in Chicago.

With Patrick Kane, Max Domi and Jake McCabe gone, the Hawks’ top lines and defensive pairings have changed, too. Philipp Kurashev now centers Lukas Reichel — who will head back to Rockford at some point — and Andreas Athanasiou on the first line; Cole Guttman centers Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh on the second line; and brothers Seth and Caleb Jones form the top defensive pairing.

Objectively, it’s one of the worst rosters in recent NHL history, giving the Hawks a very good chance of falling into last place in the league by the end of the season. Still, the players and Richardson will continue trying to improve and look to find combinations that work in the final 20 games.

One challenge will be scoring enough to make it matter when they do play respectable defense.

That was the case against the Predators. The Hawks finished tied in scoring chances (26-26) and conceded only two non-empty-net goals, but Seth Jones’ tip-in 37 seconds into the game was their only goal.

‘‘We seemed to be a little bit too much in the ‘D’ zone and not enough in the ‘O’ zone,’’ Richardson said.

Injury updates

Forward MacKenzie Entwistle returned from his second wrist injury of the season after missing nine games.

‘‘It’s something I might have to play with a little bit for the rest of the year,’’ Entwistle said. ‘‘[But] it’s starting to feel better.’’

Forward Reese Johnson also is making progress recovering from his concussion. He practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday.

Toews present

Richardson said forward Jonathan Toews has been back at the arena lately, working out and talking with his teammates. That’s encouraging news, even though there’s still no timeline for his return.

‘‘He’s not afraid to say things — even though he’s not playing — and talk about certain situations with guys, and I’m sure he encourages them to say things, [too],’’ Richardson said.

Kane quiet again

Kane was held without a point for a second consecutive game and fell to a minus-four since the trade as the Rangers lost Saturday — 4-2 to the Bruins — for the sixth time in their last eight games.

Kane will get some time to relax and build chemistry with his new teammates, however, because the Rangers don’t play again until Thursday.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Max Domi describes trade from Blackhawks to Stars: ‘One of the crazier days’
Polling Place: Is Patrick Kane the greatest Blackhawk ever?
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson concludes frenetic trade deadline week with reflective Friday
Blackhawks trade Max Domi to Stars for second-round pick
Patrick Kane, Rangers’ newest star, excited for ‘chance to play with a different organization’
Blackhawks fans sad to see end of Kane era, but hope he lifts another trophy: ‘We wish him all the happiness’
The Latest
Benet’s Lindsay Harzich (12) hits a three against O’Fallon.
High School Basketball
Benet falls to O’Fallon in Class 4A championship
Indiana State recruit Jailah Pelly put O’Fallon ahead to stay at 58-56 with a basket with 2:26 left in the second overtime.
By Mike Clark
 
Chicago_NYCFC_030423_Brian_Gutierrez.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire find enough offense to salvage 1-1 draw with NYCFC
Improving the attack has been a focus for the Fire, who compiled 12 shutouts last year but missed the playoffs.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Police issue alert after restaurant burglaries on Near North Side
In each incident, the suspect forced his way inside restaurants, sometimes shattering glass, taking items and fleeing on foot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Nazareth’s Grace Carstensen, Danielle Scully, Audrey Muster, and Amalia Dray, celebrate their state championship.
High School Basketball
Nazareth beats Lincoln to win Class 3A state title
Nazareth won its fourth state trophy since 2019, and — more importantly — the program’s first state title.
By Mike Clark
 
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson threw a perfect inning in his 2023 spring training debut Saturday at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ.
Cubs
Why Cubs’ Keegan Thompson made his 2023 spring-training debut a week after the opener
Lefty reliever Brandon Hughes also has been on a later game schedule after a heavy workload last season.
By Maddie Lee
 