The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 4, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Benet falls to O’Fallon in Class 4A championship

Indiana State recruit Jailah Pelly put O’Fallon ahead to stay at 58-56 with a basket with 2:26 left in the second overtime.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Benet falls to O’Fallon in Class 4A championship
Benet’s Lindsay Harzich (12) hits a three against O’Fallon.

Benet’s Lindsay Harzich (12) hits a three against O’Fallon.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

NORMAL — All season long, Benet battled.

The Redwings lost seven games in the regular season, their most under ninth-year coach Joe Kilbride.

They squeaked past Kenwood by a point in the Class 4A supersectional and fell behind by 15 in the second quarter of Saturday’s 4A championship game against O’Fallon.

Then the Panthers forced overtime when Illinois State recruit Shannon Dowell hit a pair of late free throws and the Redwings couldn’t get two shots to fall in the final six seconds of regulation.

Indiana recruit Lenee Beaumont and Emilia Solarski hit key free throws in OT to help Benet ahead. But Dowell made a three-pointer from the right corner to tie it and force double overtime.

That’s when O’Fallon finally gained some separation, edging Benet 62-57 in an instant classic.

Indiana State recruit Jailah Pelly put O’Fallon ahead to stay at 58-56 with a basket with 2:26 left in the second overtime. She added two free throws with 15.8 seconds left and Dowell clinched it hitting two foul shots with three seconds remaining.

Benet (26-8) was seeking its third state title, all since 2015. O’Fallon (34-4) was making its first trip to state.

Beaumont led Benet with 27 points, Samantha Trimberger added 13 and Emilia Sularski had 11.

Dowell scored 25 for O’Fallon.

Emilia Sularski hit a three-pointer from the left wing to give Benet (26-7) a 50-48 lead with 1:16 left in regulation.

Dowell made two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to tie it.

Benet missed two shots in the final six seconds of regulation.

After Beaumont and Sularski went 4 for 4 from the line to put Benet up 54-51 with 2:29 remaining in overtime, Dowell made her clutch three-pointer with 2:00 to play. Neither team scored again, sending the game to double overtime.

Dowell had 10 points in the first half as O’Fallon went into the break up 27-20. Beaumont had nine points to lead Benet.

The Panthers hit 11 of their first 13 shots to open their big lead.

Next Up In High School Sports
Nazareth beats Lincoln to win Class 3A state title
Sectional final roundup: Simeon, St. Ignatius win in 3A; Oswego East takes down Joliet West in 4A
Friday’s high school basketball scores
2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area basketball team
2023 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year: Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr.
Previewing Friday’s best sectional finals
The Latest
New Blackhawks Andreas Englund and Anders Bjork react a Predators goal Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose to Predators while starting to integrate new players
The Hawks failed to score in the last 59 minutes Saturday and suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Their struggles were hardly surprising, given the substantial changes in the roster coach Luke Richardson is working with.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago_NYCFC_030423_Brian_Gutierrez.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire find enough offense to salvage 1-1 draw with NYCFC
Improving the attack has been a focus for the Fire, who compiled 12 shutouts last year but missed the playoffs.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Police issue alert after restaurant burglaries on Near North Side
In each incident, the suspect forced his way inside restaurants, sometimes shattering glass, taking items and fleeing on foot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Nazareth’s Grace Carstensen, Danielle Scully, Audrey Muster, and Amalia Dray, celebrate their state championship.
High School Basketball
Nazareth beats Lincoln to win Class 3A state title
Nazareth won its fourth state trophy since 2019, and — more importantly — the program’s first state title.
By Mike Clark
 
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson threw a perfect inning in his 2023 spring training debut Saturday at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ.
Cubs
Why Cubs’ Keegan Thompson made his 2023 spring-training debut a week after the opener
Lefty reliever Brandon Hughes also has been on a later game schedule after a heavy workload last season.
By Maddie Lee
 