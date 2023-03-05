The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 5, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Sunday, March 5, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Sunday, March 5, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 9 to 10 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have the energy to enjoy sports, playful activities with children plus entertaining, social diversions. Take a mini vacation or a quick getaway if possible. New romance might suddenly blossom out of the blue. This will surprise you because you are hiding a bit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Take a look at your surroundings at home and decide what you can do to make things better. How can you improve where you live? You might even enlist the help of others. The main thing is you have energy and focus to make home improvements. Use this!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a strong day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing because you’re very eager to communicate your ideas to others. Furthermore, you’ll be convincing! Choose today if you need to persuade someone about something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have money-making ideas. You might also have big ideas about how to spend money. By nature, you are a thrifty sign, someone who buys things on sale and knows how to get a good value for your dollar. You’re wearing your money cap today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with Mars, which gives you a great capacity to work with others and get things done. You’ll be independent; however, you will also be a leader. Because you will attract people to you who are strong and courageous, ask for their help.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something is going on behind the scenes of which you might or might not be aware. However, there’s a strong chance that someone does not have your best interests at heart. This means if you think something fishy is going on, it probably is.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your enthusiastic energy will attract people to you today, which is why you will be effective working with groups and organizations. You will also have fun with a friend. Whichever the case, take the initiative and get things done because others will follow your lead and help you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You make a strong impression on others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. They see you as capable, independent and proactive. (Which you are.) This is why people will respect you today and you won’t have to back down or defend your views.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lively discussions, especially about controversial subjects might take place. If so, you will be confident and persuasive. People will definitely listen to you, which puts you in a wonderful position if you have to teach or convince others about something.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Disputes about shared property or inheritances will go well today because you know what your objective is and you know how to be effective in going after it. The secret to your success is you are motivated and ready to fight for what you want. (That’s half the battle right there.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be smart and ready to give others a lot of rope because it’s in your best interests to go along to get along. Why? Because the moon is opposite your sign today, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month. When this occurs, you have to be obliging. No biggie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will be productive today at whatever you choose to do. This same energy will allow you to do something to boost your health or compete in sports, because you’re all systems go! With Mercury in your sign, you’ve got the gift of the gab!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Eva Mendes (1974) shares your birthday. You love variety and adventure in your life. Nevertheless, it’s good to establish stability and contentment. This year your theme is service. Therefore, take care of your mind, body and spirit so that in turn, you can help and support others. You might consider a makeover?

Next Up In Entertainment
Chris Rock, on live Netflix special, jokes about Will Smith slap: ‘I got “Summertime” ringing in my ears.’
Walking Man revealed: Friends who knew him as ‘Mojo’ in the ’70s shares photos, stories
Dear Abby: I have trouble connecting with my brother’s widow
Horoscope for Saturday, March 4, 2023
Tom Sizemore dies at 61; actor known for ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Natural Born Killers’
Amid layoffs and reshuffling, anxious Chicago tech workers seek solace in pinball
The Latest
20230217_DSC04093.JPG
Comedy
Chris Rock, on live Netflix special, jokes about Will Smith slap: ‘I got “Summertime” ringing in my ears.’
‘I’m not a victim, baby,’ the comedian says, also commenting on Jada Pinkett Smith, trans people and ‘selective outrage.’
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Benet’s Lindsay Harzich (12) hits a three against O’Fallon.
High School Basketball
Benet falls to O’Fallon in Class 4A championship
Indiana State recruit Jailah Pelly put O’Fallon ahead to stay at 58-56 with a basket with 2:26 left in the second overtime.
By Mike Clark
 
New Blackhawks Andreas Englund and Anders Bjork react a Predators goal Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose to Predators while starting to integrate new players
The Hawks failed to score in the last 59 minutes Saturday and suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Their struggles were hardly surprising, given the substantial changes in the roster coach Luke Richardson is working with.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago_NYCFC_030423_Brian_Gutierrez.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire find enough offense to salvage 1-1 draw with NYCFC
Improving the attack has been a focus for the Fire, who compiled 12 shutouts last year but missed the playoffs.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Police issue alert after restaurant burglaries on Near North Side
In each incident, the suspect forced his way inside restaurants, sometimes shattering glass, taking items and fleeing on foot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 