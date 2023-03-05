Horoscope for Sunday, March 5, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 9 to 10 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have the energy to enjoy sports, playful activities with children plus entertaining, social diversions. Take a mini vacation or a quick getaway if possible. New romance might suddenly blossom out of the blue. This will surprise you because you are hiding a bit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Take a look at your surroundings at home and decide what you can do to make things better. How can you improve where you live? You might even enlist the help of others. The main thing is you have energy and focus to make home improvements. Use this!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a strong day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing because you’re very eager to communicate your ideas to others. Furthermore, you’ll be convincing! Choose today if you need to persuade someone about something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have money-making ideas. You might also have big ideas about how to spend money. By nature, you are a thrifty sign, someone who buys things on sale and knows how to get a good value for your dollar. You’re wearing your money cap today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with Mars, which gives you a great capacity to work with others and get things done. You’ll be independent; however, you will also be a leader. Because you will attract people to you who are strong and courageous, ask for their help.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something is going on behind the scenes of which you might or might not be aware. However, there’s a strong chance that someone does not have your best interests at heart. This means if you think something fishy is going on, it probably is.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your enthusiastic energy will attract people to you today, which is why you will be effective working with groups and organizations. You will also have fun with a friend. Whichever the case, take the initiative and get things done because others will follow your lead and help you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You make a strong impression on others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. They see you as capable, independent and proactive. (Which you are.) This is why people will respect you today and you won’t have to back down or defend your views.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lively discussions, especially about controversial subjects might take place. If so, you will be confident and persuasive. People will definitely listen to you, which puts you in a wonderful position if you have to teach or convince others about something.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Disputes about shared property or inheritances will go well today because you know what your objective is and you know how to be effective in going after it. The secret to your success is you are motivated and ready to fight for what you want. (That’s half the battle right there.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be smart and ready to give others a lot of rope because it’s in your best interests to go along to get along. Why? Because the moon is opposite your sign today, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month. When this occurs, you have to be obliging. No biggie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will be productive today at whatever you choose to do. This same energy will allow you to do something to boost your health or compete in sports, because you’re all systems go! With Mercury in your sign, you’ve got the gift of the gab!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Eva Mendes (1974) shares your birthday. You love variety and adventure in your life. Nevertheless, it’s good to establish stability and contentment. This year your theme is service. Therefore, take care of your mind, body and spirit so that in turn, you can help and support others. You might consider a makeover?

