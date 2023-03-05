Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 5, 2023

The final week of the season has arrived. All of the top three teams survived into the supersectionals, which has set the stage for a fun finish.

Young and Joliet West lost in the sectionals and dropped down while the teams that are playing tomorrow, for the most part, have ascended.

St. Ignatius, Marmion and Grayslake Central join the rankings at the bottom. All three are still alive in Class 3A and have a chance at state hardware but lack the resume to be much higher...for now. That would all change with success this week.

Grayslake Central was ranked one week this season and Iggy was in for a large part of the year but it is the debut for Marmion. I’ve never ranked Marmion in any sport, ever. So congratulations to the Cadets.

Fire up the televisions

There will be four supersectionals televised live, which is about four more than usual.

The U will broadcast the two games from UIC on Monday: Hillcrest vs. Simeon at 6 p.m. and Kenwood vs. Downers Grove North at 7:30 p.m.

Marquee will be out in Hoffman Estates to televise St. Ignatius vs. Grayslake Central at 6 p.m. and Libertyville vs. New Trier at 8 p.m.

Super 25 for March 5, 2023

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Simeon (30-3) 1

3A: Monday vs. Hillcrest

2. Benet (33-1) 2

4A: Monday vs. Rockford Auburn

3. Kenwood (28-6) 3

4A: Monday vs. Downers Grove North

4. Hillcrest (29-3) 4

3A: Monday vs. Simeon

5. Downers Grove North (31-3) 9

4A: Monday vs. Kenwood

6. Oswego East (29-5) 10

4A: Monday vs. Moline

7. New Trier (31-4) 12

4A: Monday vs. Libertyville

8. Libertyville (29-5) NR

4A: Monday vs. New Trier

9. Brother Rice (30-5) 9

Season complete

10. Joliet West (28-6) 4

Season complete

11. Hinsdale Central (31-4) 10

Season complete

12. Curie (20-11) NR

Season complete

13. Young (23-7) 5

Season complete

14. St. Rita (23-11) 11

Season complete

15. Bolingbrook (25-8) 13

Season complete

16. Mount Carmel (27-7) 14

Season complete

17. Lyons (26-6) 17

Season complete

18. Glenbrook North (28-5) NR

Season complete

19. Hyde Park (24-7) 18

Season complete

20. Rolling Meadows (27-7) 16

Season complete

21. Lincoln-Way East (25-6) 19

Season complete

22. Bloom (20-10) 21

Season complete

23. St. Ignatius (23-11) NR

3A: Monday vs. Grayslake Central

24. Marmion (23-11) NR

3A: Monday vs. Metamora

25. Grayslake Central (29-5) NR

3A: Monday vs. St. Ignatius