Woman shot dead in Humboldt Park

A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Humboldt Park.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:35 p.m. and found the woman, 38, unresponsive in a home on the 3200 block of West Ohio Street, according to Chicago police.

A man, 46, was also in the home with the woman. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head.

The man would not answer questions from officers and was “very uncooperative,” police said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

