Monday, March 6, 2023
Woman shot dead in Humboldt Park

Police found the unresponsive woman, 38, with a man who had a graze wound to the head.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Humboldt Park.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:35 p.m. and found the woman, 38, unresponsive in a home on the 3200 block of West Ohio Street, according to Chicago police.

A man, 46, was also in the home with the woman. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head.

The man would not answer questions from officers and was “very uncooperative,” police said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

