Woman shot dead in Humboldt Park

A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Humboldt Park.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:35 p.m. and found the woman, 38, unresponsive in a home on the 3200 block of West Ohio Street, according to Chicago police.
A man, 46, was also in the home with the woman. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head.
The man would not answer questions from officers and was “very uncooperative,” police said.
A handgun was recovered from the scene.
The Latest
The tour arrives in Chicago on Aug. 5.
The CTA started experimenting with electric buses in 2014, and has developed a system it thinks will work as the transit authority moves to an all-electric fleet by 2040.
You’ll need a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast), which may be grown or purchased, tea and sugar — that’s it!
David Li caught a surprise big northern pike while jigging for perch and lake trout at the North Slip.
A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in separate shootings about the same time Sunday night on the South Side.