The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Man’s refusal to see his son’s in-laws spoils family events

He dislikes his daughter-in-law’s parents, putting his wife in an awkward position.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Man’s refusal to see his son’s in-laws spoils family events
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have a son, daughter-in-law and grandson. We moved from another city to be closer to them and be part of their lives. The problem is, my husband dislikes our daughter-in-law’s parents. He refuses to spend holidays or attend other activities where both sets of parents will be.

I don’t think the other parents are aware of his dislike. This leaves me feeling extremely sad and not knowing what to do. I feel this is his problem and not mine. I have no issues with the other parents. I feel I should be able to attend my grandson’s activities without him. There are times when we visit our son and his family alone, so that works out well.

Neither our son nor our daughter-in-law knows how he feels, and I can’t say anything for fear that it will cause hurt feelings, especially for my daughter-in-law, whom I love very much. Please advise. — MOM IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR MOM: Relationships can be complicated. Not all families meld easily. It’s regrettable, but it’s also a fact. While it would be nice if your husband would be willing to make an effort to control his distaste so he could be included in more get-togethers, he has made it clear that he isn’t. Continue visiting with your son, DIL and in-laws when the opportunity arises. Let your husband “have other plans, be busy,” etc. If your son or DIL asks why your husband is absent so often, tell them to ask HIM.

DEAR ABBY: I am a male reader who was in a physically and emotionally abusive relationship for a number of years. I believed, as I was told repeatedly, that there was no hope of freeing myself and that I was stuck in that situation for the rest of my life.

I am here today to say THIS IS NOT TRUE. It was just another manipulative lie from my abuser. I broke free, made a new life for myself and I am happy! I’m back in touch with old friends and family I hadn’t been allowed to contact. I now have a healthy, nurturing relationship.

Please, Abby, tell your readers if they are experiencing abuse and feel stuck, to believe in themselves. They CAN have their lives back. They should reach out and not feel embarrassed. They can make this happen. Please pass along my message. — FREE AT LAST

DEAR FREE: Congratulations on reclaiming your life. As your letter illustrates, partner abuse can happen regardless of gender. Although the focus is usually on women, abuse also happens to men, straight and gay. The abuse can be physical, emotional or both.

An organization I have mentioned in this column before is Stop Abuse For Everyone (SAFE). It’s a support resource for abused individuals, regardless of age, race, gender or sexual orientation. Readers, to learn more about SAFE, visit stopabuseforeveryone.org.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m worried friend is mishandling her diabetes and might die
Dear Abby: I have trouble connecting with my brother’s widow
Dear Abby: With boyfriend’s fussy father living here, I feel trapped
Dear Abby: When my husband’s brother marries, I should be in the wedding
Dear Abby: He likes wearing lingerie, wishes wife accepted it
Dear Abby: Two tall men look down on comments about their height
The Latest
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering the legality of President Biden’s effort to cancel some $400 billion in student loan debt. More than 40 million Americans have federal student loans, including students at the University of Illinois Chicago.
Education
Illinois leads nation in applications for student debt relief
The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could derail hopes of canceled student debt for 1.5 million Illinois residents.
By Lisa Philip
 
The 34-unit building called The Seng has been completed at 869 W. Blackhawk St. An apartment tower is going up behind it.
Chicago Enterprise
Near North Side condos aim to put home ownership in easier reach
The Seng, a building completed near North and Clybourn avenues, is being marketed to working families who find other starter homes beyond their budgets.
By David Roeder
 
6S_009_j_copy_4500x2430.jpeg.jpg
Music
Movie song ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins over TikTok, takes on Oscars next
Infectious dance hit from Indian film ‘RRR’ nabs multiple awards on the way to Sunday’s ceremony.
By Brian Truitt | USA TODAY
 
merlin_111842166.jpg
Art
A Winnetka man spent decades trying to prove he owned a Renaissance masterpiece. Has AI finally solved the puzzle?
Tony Ayers died last year, but his friends now say they have proof the artwork is a rare gem worth tens of millions of dollars — thanks to artificial intelligence.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra (left) accompanied by President Joe Biden, right, speaks at a meeting with his Competition Council on the economy and prices in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 1.
Editorials
Protect consumers by safeguarding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
It’s important the U.S. Supreme Court puts aside its politics and gets a ruling right on a case challenging the CFPB.
By CST Editorial Board
 