Pregnant woman fatally shot in Belmont Cragin while trying to rob someone, police say

A pregnant woman was killed in an exchange of gunfire while trying to rob someone Monday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, police said.

Genesis Escobar, 21, entered a car in the 5200 block of West Montana Street about 1 p.m. intending to commit a robbery, Chicago police said in a statement.

Gunfire was exchanged between people in the car and someone outside, police said. Escobar was shot in her shoulder, back and hand.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Friends of Escobar told reporters at the scene that she was seven months pregnant and the baby did not survive.

“When we got to the hospital, unfortunately, the baby was not able to be saved and she passed away as well,” said Iris Alvarez, who said she was friends with Escobar and lives near the shooting.

Alvarez said she and her daughter heard four gunshots.

”We looked out the window and seen that the vehicle — someone opened the driver door, walked around the vehicle, pulled the body out and drove off,” she said.

“I feel that for a person to do that to someone, doesn’t have a heart,” Alvarez added.

No one was in custody.

