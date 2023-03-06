The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman killed in Belmont Cragin shooting

The woman, 21, was inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of West Montana Street when someone shot her in the shoulder, back and hand.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman killed in Belmont Cragin shooting
A 16-year-old boy was shot December 11, 2021 in Gresham.

Getty Images

A woman was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 21, was inside a vehicle about 1 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Montana Street when someone shot her in the shoulder, back and hand, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Man killed in Chicago Lawn drive- by shooting
Boy, 17, arrested after his girlfriend, a child and a man were shot to death in Bolingbrook home
Toblerone drops iconic Swiss peak from packaging
DNA tests identify remains found in a Will County landfill more than 25 years ago as those of Aurora woman
Dueling endorsements in race for mayor
Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin gets head start on political retirement
The Latest
A man was pulled from Lake Michigan May 19, 2022.
Crime
Man killed in Chicago Lawn drive- by shooting
The man, 30, was traveling in a car about 2:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue when another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Guard Zach LaVine is on a tear, so what do the Bulls have to show for it?
LaVine has been putting on scoring display the last 10 games, shooting efficiently from both the field and three-point range. Surely that must mean big things for his team? Or just a 3-7 record and more questions than answers.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Blackhawks picked Kevin Korchinski last year.
Blackhawks
With picks stockpiled, Blackhawks look toward rebuild’s next stage: drafting and developing
The Hawks have made, and will continue to make, tons of high-round draft choices. But they will still have to choose the right players and mold them in the right way to create NHL stars.
By Ben Pope
 
Flaget_Madonna_Tony_Ayers.jpeg
The quest to authenticate a masterpiece, Ald. Austin’s quiet quitting and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso’s wife Milena, right, silently sobs during a vigil for her husband at Hale Park Thursday.
La Voz Chicago
Niegan libertad bajo fianza a hombre acusado de matar a agente de Policía de Chicago
Steven Montano, de 18 años, estaba siendo perseguido en la cuadra 5200 al sur de Spaulding Avenue, frente a la Escuela Primaria Sawyer, cuando de repente se dio la vuelta y le disparó al oficial Andrés Vásquez Lasso el miércoles por la tarde, dijeron los fiscales.
By Emmanuel CamarilloTom Schuba, and 2 more
 