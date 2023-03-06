Woman killed in Belmont Cragin shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.
The woman, 21, was inside a vehicle about 1 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Montana Street when someone shot her in the shoulder, back and hand, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
