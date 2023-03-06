St. Ignatius beats Grayslake Central in double OT to punch a return ticket to Champaign

The St. Ignatius team that earned a second consecutive trip to state with a 67-60 double-overtime win against Grayslake North in the Class 3A NOW Arena Supersectional on Monday is almost completely different from last year’s group that finished third in Class 3A.

That’s to be expected. But the Wolfpack’s core group is also starkly different from the one that played at the York Holiday Tournament in December.

Miami (Ohio) recruit Jackson Kotecki, a 6-9 senior, and junior guard Reggie Ray were the heartbeat of the team in many ways over the first half of the season. Both picked up season-ending injuries in January.

Some losses piled up after the injuries and what appeared to be a promising season hit a pothole. But the Wolfpack righted the ship.

Then on Monday, St. Ignatius could have packed it in after three quarters in Hoffman Estates. Grayslake Central came out strong, draining shots and playing crisp, unselfish basketball.

“Just never back down,” Wolfpack senior Owen Kyhl said. “No matter who is out there we are always going to give it our best.”

St. Ignatius found its best in the fourth quarter, tying the game and sending it to overtime. The Wolfpack tied it again at the end of the first overtime.

“In many ways that game was a microcosm of our season,” St. Ignatius coach Matt Monroe said. “We took some lumps, but we got better and better as the season went on and we are playing our best basketball right at the end.”

The Rams led throughout the game and by eight with 4:48 left in regulation.

The Wolfpack closed it on an 11-3 run, tying to the game at 52 on a bucket by Richard Barron with 1:43 left. Neither team scored again in regulation.

Both teams scored two baskets in the first overtime and both teams turned it over on potential game-winning possessions.

St. Ignatius dominated the second overtime. Kyhl drained a three-pointer, Barron scored in the post and the Wolfpack made 3 of 4 free throws to lead 64-56.

“After last season we knew we didn’t have to be perfect,” Kyhl said. “We knew we would have ups and downs. It’s never a straight line. So when we went through the struggle this season we kept our eyes on the prize, knowing we would be back.”

Barron led St. Ignatius (24-11) with 21 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Phoenix Gill added 17 points and six rebounds and senior Sean Clavadetcher scored 12, including both baskets in the first overtime.

“This is amazing,” Gill said. “It’s the second time to state in school history and it is consecutive. Just to see the hard work since June pay off is a great feeling.”

St. Ignatius senior Richard Barron (23) takes the ball to the basket. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Jake Gibson, a 6-6 senior, led Grayslake Central (29-6) with 19 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Senior Sam Cooper added 14 points and Kai Taylor added eight.

The Rams were the better team for three quarters and then seemed to hit a wall. Was it the larger court or the Wolfpack’s pressure?

“I don’t know,” Rams coach Brian Centella said. “Credit to them for taking us out of what we do. They really turned up the pressure and got physical down the stretch.”

This is Centella’s fourth year in charge, so the group of seniors is special to him. It’s the first team in school history to win a sectional.

“I’ll definitely look back on these times and never forget them,” Grayslake Central senior Michael Monahan said. “Having the community back us up was real special.”



