Braidwood opener, lakefront coho, LaSalle prospects lead this week’s Midwest Fishing Report

A packed opener at Braidwood Lake, ongoing coho around Chicago fishing and prospects for the LaSalle Lake opener lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Feels like people got spring fever, there’s an incredible range of photos, reports and primers, such as Quinn Wunar (photo at the top) on coho on the lakefront and Scott Oglanian on smallmouth on the DuPage River, in this truly sprawling raw-file MFR.

Enjoy and learn. And thanks to the contributors.

SHORELINE SALMON/TROUT

Quinn Wunar (right) and a friend with coho from the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Quinn Wunar tweeted the photo above (as well as the one at the top) and this:

Hey Dale, bites been pretty consistent away from the crowds covering water with skein and spawn sacs. Same song and dance, 5 feet under a float. NE winds and the bite is red hot on the rocks.

For those who don’t mind facing a northeast blow, that is sage advice.

Jason “Special One” Le texted the YouTube video below on the lakefront powerlining.

Ralph Vulpitta emailed about the action he and Angelo Mavraganes had for coho and the photo below:

Southside of Belmont Harbor Saturday morning Sunday morning. Two of our buddies went same spot 14 Fish.

Success at Belmont Harbor for coho. Provided by Ralph Vulpitta

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Coho action for trollers from east Chicago all the way to Michigan city fishing the beach to 35ft of water. Most coho are coming in the top 10ft of the water column. Brad’s Thinfish, rapala j-9s and other small crankbaits doing best. Fishing from shore for coho using skein,spawn saks,squid, and shrimp was hit or miss over the weekend do to muddy water at the peirheads. Still lots of fish caught and will only get better.

BRAIDWOOD OPENER AND AFTERWARD

Braidwood Lake, the cooling lake in southwestern Will County, reopened to fishing last Wednesday, March 1. Here are some reports from opening day and more recently. My column on Wednesday is on opening day.

Brandon Troupe’s buddy, T.J. Andres, is one of those who caught a hybrid striped bass on opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided

Brandon Troupe messaged the photos above and below, and this:

What’s up dale my buddy [T.J. Andres] got this stripper at B wood yesterday

He added,

We did pretty well. The bite was slow but steady

Pete Banach messaged the photo above and this:

First time having 4 in the boat. Everyone still caught fish. Hot side 80. Mid pool 68/70. Cold side 58. Caught 47 bass. 8 stripers and a few cats. Not the numbers I’m used to opening day but still a great day with a great average size.

That’s the kind of variety that adds to the adventure of Braidwood.

Joel Wilson (left) and Bob Johnson with their best bass, largemouth and smallmouth, from opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed this report from opening day and the photo above:

Hi Dale - Fished Braidwood’s opening day and enjoyed every moment from getting in line at 1:30 a.m. to later Wednesday afternoon catching the last 4 bass in 10 minutes by the ramp. Joel Wilson and myself were able to boat several largemouth, 1 chunky Smallmouth, Hybrids even a couple hungry bluegills on several baits. We caught fish on jigs/trailers, crankbaits including lipless, jerk baits and spinnerbaits however the Ned rig caught the variety. The best part of opening day is how enjoyable it is to just get on the water after another winter. I forgot how hard fighting the Hybrid stripers are and saw 4 of them caught between our boat and others towards the end of the day. Water temps were 59 on the cold and up to 72 on the hot side.

On Saturday, Johnson emailed the photo below and this:

Hi Dale - Made it back to Braidwood Saturday and more of the same just added fog to help the bite. Hybrids were feeding aggressively early catching 5 of them along with more chunky Largemouth Bass. This was Dave Stolarek’s first visit back to the lake in past 10 years.

Dave Stolarek caught this big largemouth bass and generally made the most of his first trip back to Braidwood Lake in 10 years with Bob Johnson. Provided

James Baranski emailed:

Hey Dale, Braidwood report. Me and Mr buddy Steve McClone from Moonpie Outdoors hit Braidwood on opening day. I broke the streak of first on the lake for 4 years! There was 10 boats in line on Braidwood eve. We boated 12 bass with getting over 20 swipes. I heard reports on some guys doing better than us. Talking to other boaters, spinnerbaits and plastics were being used by most. We threw crank baits to start as last year cranks we’re on fire but most of our bass were on spinnerbaits and chatterbaits. For us, it was not the day like last years opener. I did get a report of some getting nice amounts on crank baits but that was not our case. Steve boated a nice 5 pounder, a few 4’s and some threes. My 5 bass did not exceed 3 pounds. Here is a photo of Steve’s 5 bass. A terrific bag for sure.

Steve McClone of Moonpie Outdoors boated a rare 5-pounder, pictured below, on opening day and sent this report from fishing with Baranski:

Braidwood Lake Opening report water temps from 51-78 degrees. We had. A Fun day on Braidwood catching piggys with my buddy Jim! Our best 3 went 14.7lbs with a 5lber. Chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, and plastics worked best. Bigger fish came off the cold side of the lake.

Steve McClone of Moonpie Outdoors with a comparison hold with his 5-pound largemouth bass on opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided

LaSALLE LAKE PROSPECTS

LaSalle Lake, the cooling lake south of Seneca, reopens to fishing next Wednesday, March 15. Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset daily. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

Fisheries biologist David Wyffels emailed, “Last year no notable fish kills happened on the lake. Thank goodness!!” The fishery should be what it has been in recent years with blue catfish “the star for sure!” with hybrid striped bass continuing “to be the close second.” He added that he received “lots of good bass reports from last spring,” smallmouth and largemouth. The scheduled every-other-year fish survey could not be done last year, but the blues were surveyed and it showed “larger fish returning to after the major fish kill of 2020, But overall catch rates were down from pre 2020 kill numbers. We will continue to monitor this population.” As to size of blues, he emailed,

“Largest I have sampled in my 10 years at Lasalle was over 35 inches. The largest Catfish species was actually a Flathead that was over 50 lbs. The largest that I have heard of was the one fish that you reported on of 73 lbs. I believe.”

LAKEFRONT PERCH

A young man who had a good time perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan. Provided by Slez’s Bait

When weather allows, perch continue to be caught at the South Side slips and the Calumet, but some of the interest has turned to coho.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Perch action when wind allows boats out has been good. 55 to 60ft of water northwest of burns ditch. Xl- fatheads minnows and perch fly rigs will doing it.

I’ve also had reports of boaters catching them, when the weather allows, off Gary Light.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, if out by 10 a.m.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

PIER PASSES

The $10 pier passes, which allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors, may be bought at Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit-card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

AREA LAKES

Kiernan Aiston with a cold-water largemouth bass. Provided

Kiernan Aiston emailed the photo above and this on Saturday:

Dale, My first pond LMB of the 2023. Came on a green pumpkin chatterbait dragged slow through surprisingly shallow water. Water so cold it fought like a catfish. Got wrapped in a laydown as I was landing it, so I had to wade in. Glad I did. -Kiernan Aiston

Juan Macias with a crappie from Busse Lake. Provided photo

Juan Macias messaged the photo above and this Saturday:

Hi Dale, today all morning was slow the bait for crappie trying few colors and presentations and nothing, only afternoon wen start the rain crappie was on only bober and minows.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a crappie from local waters in this variable spring weather. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Snow on Friday to spring like temps yesterday with thunderstorms today. Weather in the Midwest! The bass bite on jerkbaits was on fire Saturday afternoon. We had the moonrise and peak temps. Finding green weeds was key to locating active fish. A few small crappie were caught in the mix as well. With the mild winter IL had, there are plenty of green weeds still. Sunday was the complete opposite. High skies mixed with east winds totally shut down the bite. Yes it was a nice day but too nice! It was a struggle to get a few fish to cooperate. A year ago yesterday we had almost 70 and ice was just coming off on lakes south of I-80 here in IL. We’re ahead of schedule for now. This coming week will be back to normal temps. I’ll be playing those bite windows and focusing efforts on North shorelines as those waters will warm quicker on natural lakes. Here is the nature pic of the week [below] Post frontal sunset. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Post-frontal sunset. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

The recounting of opening week is at the top.

My column on prospects for fishing at Braidwood can be found here.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Cole Langellier at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said the lakes are open, the water is cold, but some crappie, white bass and channel catfish are being caught.

NOTE: The lower river area is no-wake, check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

DOWNSTATE

CLINTON LAKE: Thomas Jones emailed the photo below and this:

First time out Clinton lake 4 crappie 3 Blue gill 3 Catfish (two channels and a nice blue)

Thomas Jones caught a good mixed bag of crappie, bluegill, channel catfish and a blue catfish from Clinton Lake. Provided photo

POWERTON: Hours through April 30 are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

SPRING LAKE: Back to regular hours.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

DuPAGE RIVER

Scott Oglanian with his personal-best smallmouth bass from the DuPage River. Provided

Scott Oglanian messaged the photo above of his personal-best smallmouth bass from the DuPage and gave this primer on how he is fishing and catching them:

Rattle trap and Ned rig. Yo yo retrieve on the crankbait. Dragging the Ned with a pause in between. Focusing my time in slack current, water is still cold. But they are still near the current lines and eddys. But not in them.. They sit as close as they can to the current whilst positioned in the slack. If there’s a fish there. You’ll get bit. Some spots better than others. But that’s my pattern

I appreciate that kind of info.

FOX RIVER

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

I have guys fishing the McHenry Dam for walleye. They are using extra large fatheads on a jig head. The fishing should only get better as the water warms. Many panfish, mostly crappies are getting caught in the river channels. Use a small fathead under a float on a size 4 hook or MiniMites will work. If fishing is slow tip it with a crappie nibble. If you want bluegill use a wax worm or small Gulp minnow on an ice jig under a float. Try to be close to or on the bottom for gills and only down 15-18 inches for the crappie

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported some still fishing with large fatheads for walleye below the downstream dams.

FOX RIVER, DePERE, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

The 2022-2023 harvest season for catching game fish in Wisconsin’s lakes concluded last Sunday and the harvest season will not reopen until the first Saturday in May. In the interim, anglers can still fish for, catch and release both largemouth and smallmouth bass. Anglers are also shifting their focus to late ice panfish, or to walleyes on our river systems, which remain open all season long. The hotspot for walleyes is the Fox River, north of the dam in DePere, WI. Anglers drifting with jigs tipped with fathead minnows along the river channel are catching egg-ladened female walleyes up to 28-inches long. All Fox River walleyes though, regardless of size, have to be released as the spawning walleyes are protected through May 5th. . . . Mike Norris

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

The 2022-2023 harvest season for catching game fish in Wisconsin’s lakes concluded last Sunday and the harvest season will not reopen until the first Saturday in May. In the interim, anglers can still fish for, catch and release both largemouth and smallmouth bass. Anglers are also shifting their focus to late ice panfish, or to walleyes on our river systems, which remain open all season long. . . . If you still have the itch to ice fish Fox Lake in Dodge County still has 8-inches of ice and the panfish bite for both bluegill and crappies is excellent right now. Jigs tipped with plastics or spikes and waxworms are the best presentation choices. Mike Norris

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed. Scheduled to reopen April 1.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Salmon, trout and perch reports at the top.

Jason “Specal One” Le with the whitefish he caught the same day he caught a lake trout on the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Then there was Jason “Special One” Le, who texted the photos above and below, and this:

Laker and whitefish land both at same day!

I’m impressed.

Jason “Specal One” Le with the lake trout he caught the same day he caught a whitefish on the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted that plans remain on track to open at 6 a.m. this Saturday, March 11.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted:

just coho right now.. sone guys are even getting them casting now

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed. Reopens next Wednesday, March 15. See preview at the top.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Gamefish season is closed for now, time to pack away the tip-ups and pull out the tip-downs for some serious pan fishing. A nice warm weekend to end the gamefish season. Travel good for most forms (quads without tracks or chains had hard times), but overall conditions look good for March panfish ice fishing! To end the season, Largemouth Bass were very active. Again, fish to almost 20 were caught and released. Northern Pike were good on big baits, though Sunday’s (3/5) high pressure seemed to slow the bite. Nice fish to 31 reported. Walleye were more of a struggle, evenings were best, but overall, not good. Surprisingly, heard from some anglers catching Smallmouth Bass on tip-ups baited with suckers fished on humps meant for Walleyes. All that is behind us now, so on to what can be! Bluegill: Good-Very Good – Nice Gills in the 7-8 ½ range reported from anglers working weeds of 7-10’. #2½ - #3 Fiskas tipped with plastics (Red, Purple, Motor Oil) or red spikes worked best. Mid-mornings until late afternoon provided best action. Yellow Perch: Good – Mud flats of 18-28’ using Clam Bombs, Halis or Pinheads to get baits (wigglers, red spikes) down to mud quickly. In weeds, Perch scattered, but nice sized taking Northland 1.5 Puppet Minnows, as well as Kenders K-Rips packed with waxies or a minnow head. Crappie: Good-Fair – If anglers can stay on them, bite good. These fish seem to be roaming and scattered. Tip-downs baited with Crappie minnows or small rosies for the sit and wait crowd. For the chasers, Rattlin Kastmasters tipped with waxies doing well over deep water working best. Along 9-12’ tall weeds, work bright colored plastics of white, yellow or pink. Slow dropping on Rocker style jigs to give some added action. Following our weekend in the 40’s, area being covered with new snow (3/6). Three to six inches forecasted. Lows this coming week in the low 20’s with highs to mid-30’s. Another system forecasted for Thur/Fri (3/9-3/10) may bring additional 4-9. We will have to wait and see. If it does, with temps hovering just above freezing, expect some slush to develop and travel by truck or tracked vehicles may be necessary, except for areas within walking distance from landings. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Perch action when wind allows boats out has been good. 55 to 60ft of water northwest of burns ditch. Xl- fatheads minnows and perch fly rigs will doing it. Coho action for trollers from east Chicago all the way to Michigan city fishing the beach to 35ft of water. Most coho are coming in the top 10ft of the water column. Brad's Thinfish, rapala j-9s and other small crankbaits doing best. Fishing from shore for coho using skein,spawn saks,squid, and shrimp was hit or miss over the weekend do to muddy water at the peirheads. Still lots of fish caught and will only get better.

SHABBONA LAKE

March site hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said coho slowing as they head north; a nice steelhead caught off the pier on Tuesday; some steelhead in the river, but it high and filled with debris.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

The 2022-2023 harvest season for catching game fish in Wisconsin’s lakes concluded last Sunday and the harvest season will not reopen until the first Saturday in May. In the interim, anglers can still fish for, catch and release both largemouth and smallmouth bass. Anglers are also shifting their focus to late ice panfish, or to walleyes on our river systems, which remain open all season long. . . . If you are looking for some eaters [walleye], try fishing the Wisconsin River below the dam at the Wisconsin Dells. The minimum length limit per walleye is 15-inches and you can only harvest three. Mike Norris

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

