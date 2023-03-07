The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Chicago police can’t dismiss seriousness of officers’ ties to right-wing extremist groups

It shouldn’t take the city’s inspector general’s goading for the Chicago Police Department to acknowledge the glaring red flags that were unfurled as soon as a picture of Officer Kyle Mingari wearing a Three Percenters face mask emerged .

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Chicago police can’t dismiss seriousness of officers’ ties to right-wing extremist groups
Officer Kyle Mingari was seen wearing a face mask with a Three Percenters symbol while working at a racial justice protest on June 6, 2020.

Officer Kyle Mingari was seen wearing a face mask with a Three Percenters symbol while working at a racial justice protest on June 6, 2020.

CBS Chicago

It is more than an unsettling abomination when those entrusted with upholding law and order in our streets are suspected of being in cahoots with right-wing extremist groups linked to violent behavior.

Yet it appears as if Chicago police officials are unfazed or at least willing to look the other way until the city’s inspector general strongly insists that they reconsider their indifference.

Once again, for the third time, watchdog Deborah Witzburg has asked the police department to revisit its investigation of an officer drawn to a nefarious organization flagged by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The CPD seems to be taking Witzburg’s advice by circling back to the case of Officer Kyle Mingari, who wore a face mask bearing the logo of an anti-government militia group while he was on duty assigned to a racial justice protest in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Editorial

Editorial

But it shouldn’t take the inspector general’s goading for the police department to acknowledge the glaring red flags that were unfurled as soon as a picture of Mingari emerged in the Three Percenters gear in 2020, prompting the Bureau of Internal Affairs to look into the matter.

Mingari was never disciplined and there is no record he was interviewed about the face mask or his possible ties to the Three Percenters, whose reputed members were charged in the U.S. Capitol riots and a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Sun-Times Tom Schuba reported.

Equally alarming is that Timothy Moore, a police lieutenant assigned to an FBI task force, relayed in the midst of a prior investigation that the Three Percenters were not “considered an extremist militia group” and officers only bore the group’s emblem because they liked the “design.”

When Mingari’s case was reopened after several men were charged with Whitmer’s attempted kidnapping, Moore, then commander of the Bureau of Internal Affairs, re-emerged with inconsistent and contentious information about the Three Percenters’ ideology. 

While Moore is no longer with the police department, it is clear those who remain must reverse course with this repeated pattern of nonchalance.

Related

If a police officer takes a vow to serve and protect a city as a diverse as Chicago, any affiliation with the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters or other far right-wing group renders him or her suspect.

Most Chicago residents would agree. 

It is time the police department stops playing coy by burying the seriousness of the perils involved with such unsavory associations. 

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
The Pilsen Food Pantry is setting new roots. But it needs some help.
Chicago is making progress on a new response for 911 calls involving mental health. Keep at it.
Protect consumers by safeguarding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Taking aim at gun safety in Illinois invites tragedy
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso’s shooting death is a tragic reminder of city’s gun violence
Setting the agenda for the next mayor
The Latest
Pilsen Food Pantry Director Dr. Evelyn Figueroa stands at the future location of the Pilsen Food Pantry on Tuesday at 2124 S. Ashland Ave in Pilsen.
Editorials
The Pilsen Food Pantry is setting new roots. But it needs some help.
Sometimes all anyone needs to succeed is a chance. For the Pilsen Food Pantry, the chance is definitely there.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Naomi Rodgers performing “What’s Love Got To Do With It” as the title character in the national touring production of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”&nbsp;&nbsp;
Theater
‘Tina Turner’ musical showcases two actresses in demanding role as ‘Queen of Rock’
The jukebox musical explores many facets of the superstar’s life both onstage and off.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown in 2009 at a box office in San Jose, California.
Letters to the Editor
Those who profit off of anti-semitic event should speak out against bias
When someone is being harassed, denigrated and threatened, others have a responsibility to say something.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Illinois State Capitol on Feb. 10.
Commentary
Paid leave law benefits Illinois workers
The importance of having access to guaranteed paid leave cannot be overstated.
By Jehan Gordon-Booth
 
AR_230309429.jpg
Crime
Suburban church leader gets 15 years in prison for sex assault, abuse of a child
Mark Rivera, a former lay pastor at a Kane County church, is sentenced to at least 11.7 years in the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old child who attended his church.
By Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 