Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Menu planner: Enjoy the hearty flavors of meaty skillet mac

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Meaty skillet mac is a quick and hearty meal any day of the week.

Daniel J. van Ackere/America’s Test Kitchen

Meaty skillet mac

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped red bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

12 ounces plant-based ground beef

6 minced garlic cloves

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 (29-ounce) can no-salt-added or less-sodium tomato sauce

2 cups unsalted vegetable broth

2 cups (8 ounces) elbow macaroni

4 ounces plant-based or 50% less-fat dairy cheddar cheese

Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion, bell pepper, salt and pepper and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened. Stir in ground meat and cook 3 minutes, breaking up meat, until firm crumbles form. Stir in garlic and oregano and cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in tomato sauce, broth and macaroni and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until macaroni is tender. Remove from heat; let sit 5 minutes or until sauce is thickened. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with cheddar. (Adapted from “Plant Based Meat,” Adam Kowit; America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 485 calories, 36 grams protein, 9 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 0.6 grams saturated fat, 73 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 1,075 milligrams sodium, 13 grams fiber.

Carb count: 5

Chicken wild rice casserole

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (6-ounce) package long-grain and wild rice

1/3 cup wild rice

2 1/4 cups unsalted chicken broth

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into six pieces

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 (8-ounce) package crimini mushrooms

2 medium chopped onions

2 ribs thinly sliced celery

1 (10 1/2-ounce) can less-sodium less-fat cream of mushroom soup

1 (10 1/2-ounce) can 98% fat-free cream of celery soup

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine the wild and long-grain rice mixture (discard seasoning packet; it’s high-sodium) and wild rice with broth. Microwave on high (100% power) for 10 minutes; stir after 5 minutes; set aside. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high until hot. Add chicken; cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove from heat; sprinkle with garlic powder and pepper; set aside. Spoon rice mixture into baking dish. Add mushrooms, onions, celery and soups; mix well. Top with chicken. Cover tightly with foil and bake 50 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed. Remove from oven. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Per serving: 326 calories, 24 grams protein, 6 grams fat (17 percent calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 43 grams carbohydrate, 57 milligrams cholesterol, 452 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3

Orange-tomato shrimp veracruz

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 pound uncooked, peeled and deveined medium shrimp

2 finely chopped shallots

2 teaspoons fresh orange zest (orange part only)

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can lightly drained fire-roasted or regular diced tomatoes with green chilies

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt to taste

Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook shrimp, shallots, orange zest and thyme for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Stir in tomatoes. Cook about 5 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with lime juice and salt; serve immediately.

Per serving: 132 calories, 16 grams protein, 3 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 0.4 grams saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 143 milligrams cholesterol, 597 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1/2

Cowboy macaroni

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Prepare 1 (14-ounce) package macaroni and cheese according to directions. Brown 1 pound extra-lean ground beef and 1 small chopped onion in a nonstick skillet on medium for 6 minutes or until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray, combine the macaroni and cheese and the ground beef mixture, along with 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 cup frozen shoe peg corn (thawed); mix well. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through. Top with 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Mediterranean tuna salad

A low-cost meal. In a medium bowl, combine 2 (6-ounce) cans drained and flaked light tuna, 3/4 cup dried tart cherries, and 1/2 cup each shredded carrots and chopped celery. Add 1/2 cup reduced-fat balsamic vinaigrette, 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese and 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard. Refrigerate 2 to 3 hours for flavors to blend. Just before serving on red-tip lettuce, sprinkle with toasted pine nuts. Serve with any tomato basil soup and bread sticks.

