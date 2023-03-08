Menu planner: Enjoy the hearty flavors of meaty skillet mac

Meaty skillet mac

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped red bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

12 ounces plant-based ground beef

6 minced garlic cloves

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 (29-ounce) can no-salt-added or less-sodium tomato sauce

2 cups unsalted vegetable broth

2 cups (8 ounces) elbow macaroni

4 ounces plant-based or 50% less-fat dairy cheddar cheese

Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion, bell pepper, salt and pepper and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened. Stir in ground meat and cook 3 minutes, breaking up meat, until firm crumbles form. Stir in garlic and oregano and cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in tomato sauce, broth and macaroni and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until macaroni is tender. Remove from heat; let sit 5 minutes or until sauce is thickened. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with cheddar. (Adapted from “Plant Based Meat,” Adam Kowit; America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 485 calories, 36 grams protein, 9 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 0.6 grams saturated fat, 73 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 1,075 milligrams sodium, 13 grams fiber.

Carb count: 5

Chicken wild rice casserole

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (6-ounce) package long-grain and wild rice

1/3 cup wild rice

2 1/4 cups unsalted chicken broth

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into six pieces

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 (8-ounce) package crimini mushrooms

2 medium chopped onions

2 ribs thinly sliced celery

1 (10 1/2-ounce) can less-sodium less-fat cream of mushroom soup

1 (10 1/2-ounce) can 98% fat-free cream of celery soup

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine the wild and long-grain rice mixture (discard seasoning packet; it’s high-sodium) and wild rice with broth. Microwave on high (100% power) for 10 minutes; stir after 5 minutes; set aside. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high until hot. Add chicken; cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove from heat; sprinkle with garlic powder and pepper; set aside. Spoon rice mixture into baking dish. Add mushrooms, onions, celery and soups; mix well. Top with chicken. Cover tightly with foil and bake 50 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed. Remove from oven. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Per serving: 326 calories, 24 grams protein, 6 grams fat (17 percent calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 43 grams carbohydrate, 57 milligrams cholesterol, 452 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3

Orange-tomato shrimp veracruz

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 pound uncooked, peeled and deveined medium shrimp

2 finely chopped shallots

2 teaspoons fresh orange zest (orange part only)

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can lightly drained fire-roasted or regular diced tomatoes with green chilies

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt to taste

Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook shrimp, shallots, orange zest and thyme for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Stir in tomatoes. Cook about 5 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with lime juice and salt; serve immediately.

Per serving: 132 calories, 16 grams protein, 3 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 0.4 grams saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 143 milligrams cholesterol, 597 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1/2

Cowboy macaroni

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Prepare 1 (14-ounce) package macaroni and cheese according to directions. Brown 1 pound extra-lean ground beef and 1 small chopped onion in a nonstick skillet on medium for 6 minutes or until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray, combine the macaroni and cheese and the ground beef mixture, along with 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 cup frozen shoe peg corn (thawed); mix well. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through. Top with 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Mediterranean tuna salad

A low-cost meal. In a medium bowl, combine 2 (6-ounce) cans drained and flaked light tuna, 3/4 cup dried tart cherries, and 1/2 cup each shredded carrots and chopped celery. Add 1/2 cup reduced-fat balsamic vinaigrette, 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese and 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard. Refrigerate 2 to 3 hours for flavors to blend. Just before serving on red-tip lettuce, sprinkle with toasted pine nuts. Serve with any tomato basil soup and bread sticks.

