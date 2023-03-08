The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Biden should hang up his gloves for sake of country

Like Muhammad Ali, Joe Biden doesn’t know when to exit the stage. Maybe Biden will rise to heights unprecedented if he’s elected again and begins his next term as an 82-year-old. On the other hand, maybe he won’t.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Biden should hang up his gloves for sake of country
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listen. Biden’s upcoming budget proposal aims to trim deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade. That’s according to an administration official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the figures being released Thursday. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 7 in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California listen.

AP

Today you will find few boxing historians to give serious argument against Muhammad Ali being one of the greatest heavyweights of all time — if not the greatest.

Yet in 1974, Ali, at 32 and long past his prime, was given virtually no chance when he stepped into the ring to face George Foreman, who was 10 years his junior and one of the most devastating punchers who’d ever laced up gloves.

Yet Ali stunned the world by knocking out Foreman in the eighth round, regaining his heavyweight title, only the second man ever to do so.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

That was the coda with which Ali should have wrapped up his magnificent career. Sadly, it wasn’t. He continued to fight for another seven years, his skills eroding further with every bout, until at last he was having trouble dispatching tomato cans he’d have whipped to jelly in a round or two in his prime.

Such a sad, familiar story among athletes, who simply cannot let go the vision of themselves as they once were — and believe they still are. In their cases, the only ones being hurt are themselves and family.

The same cannot be said of Joe Biden should he reach his expiration date while still in office. He suffers, we suffer.

Uncle Joe in Ukraine? Magnificent. Perhaps his finest hour. His State of the Union address last month? He knocked it out of the park. And the economy is on the upswing, too, as well as low unemployment. But none of these are his greatest accomplishments — not to my mind.

No, that would be restoring respect and dignity to the highest office in the land at a point when it was needed most. That is why he oughta go out in a blaze of glory — what triumphant capstones to a glorious career all the aforementioned would be. How sad, pathetic even, that he can’t. He just can’t let go of that power. He thinks he is acting in the best interest of the country by hanging on, but he’s not.

Like Ali, Biden doesn’t know when to exit the stage. Could I be wrong? Of course. Hey, maybe he’ll rise to heights unprecedented if he’s elected again and begins his next term as an 82-year-old. Wouldn’t that be something?

On the other hand, maybe he won’t, and we’ll all have the painful experience of watching his cognitive skills deteriorate. If the latter is the case, a nation of over 330 million suffers — and by extension the entire planet. It’s one hell of a gamble.

Rob Hirsh, West Ridge

Capitol delusions

Tucker Carlson claims the Jan. 6th insurrection was merely a peaceful protest. So if this happened at his home, sounds like he would quickly repair the broken windows, scrub the smeared feces off the walls, and invite friends and family over to hang out and just enjoy the day. Make sure you bring the kids!

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank

Next Up In Commentary
Make natural gas utilities more accountable to customers and the state
Lightfoot plan to host Taste of Chicago and NASCAR on the same weekend deserves a yellow caution flag
Fox’s Carlson keeps the cult doped up on lies
After a crazy regular season, what will crazy look like in the NCAA Tournament?
The Pilsen Food Pantry is setting new roots. But it needs some help.
Chicago police can’t dismiss seriousness of officers’ ties to right-wing extremist groups
The Latest
Patrick Beverley
Bulls
Bulls veteran guard Patrick Beverley controlling what he can control
While the former John Marshall Metropolitan High School standout would like nothing more than to stay a Bull beyond the rest of this season, he knows he can only play out the hand that he’s been dealt.
By Joe Cowley
 
Mourners wait in line Wednesday to enter the wake for Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.
News
Hundreds gather to mourn slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso: ‘He had a lot ahead for him’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, state Comptroller Susana Mendoza are among those paying respects to the officer shot and killed in a foot pursuit in Gage Park.
By Michael Loria
 
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Bears
Bears agree to re-sign FB Khari Blasingame
The Bears are re-signing fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year contract extension, his agency, Team IFA, said Wednesday night.
By Patrick Finley
 
Jackie Wilson, center, flanked by his attorneys Flint Taylor, left, and Elliot Slosar, right, in October 2020 after his murder and robbery charges were dropped.
Crime
2 former assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of alleged Burge torture victim
Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat are accused of lying about Trutenko’s relationship with a key witness against Jackie Wilson, allegedly tortured into confessing to the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers.
By Andy Grimm
 
In this photo illustration, eggs cook in a cast iron pan over flames on a natural gas-burning stove on Jan. 12 in Chicago,
Other Views
Make natural gas utilities more accountable to customers and the state
It’s unfair and costly to consumers to allow gas companies to get away with not providing basic transparency and safety information to consumers and regulators.
By Gov. J.B. Pritzker
 