Salty snacks can be enjoyed — in moderation

Chips, french fries, tater tots — these are not usually foods on any healthy eating lists.

That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them once in a while. But try to choose those that are the healthiest.

The biggest problem with these is that they tend to offer saturated fat and sodium with fewer nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fiber. The best way to include these into a healthy eating plan occasionally is to address those issues.

Start by looking for those with the least amount of sodium and saturated fat. This can vary greatly by brand.

Next, try to find those made from a nutrient-rich food. Check the ingredient list. Look for ones in which the first ingredient listed is a whole grain like popcorn or a nutrient-dense veggie like sweet potatoes.

Other tips:

Check your serving size. Salty snacks come in different sizes — think onion rings versus popcorn kernels. So check the specific serving size for whichever one you’re enjoying.

Don’t replace. When you’re adding a food like this to a meal or snack, instead of having it replace a nutrient-dense food, like a fruit or veggie, have a small portion in addition to a healthy option.

Go easy on the extras. Often, the dips and sauces we enjoy with these snacks contribute extra saturated fat and sodium. Indulge in them sparingly.

