Things to do in Chicago March 9-15: The Mix

St. Patrick’s Day

It’s time once again for step dancers, bagpipers and marching bands. The St. Patrick’s Day festivities get underway March 11 with the dyeing of the Chicago River at 10 a.m. and the downtown parade beginning at 12:30 on Columbus between Balbo and Monroe. The longtime tradition of the South Side Irish Parade, a family-friendly celebration of Irish heritage, kicks off at noon on March 12 on Western between 103rd and 115th. For additional St. Pat’s fun, visit choosechicago.com .

Theater

Zurin Villanueva and Garrett Turner in “Tina: The Tina Turner Story.” Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” nominated for 12 Tony Awards, tells the comeback story of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. The demanding lead role is shared by Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva; Phyllida Lloyd directs. From March 14-April 2 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $52.50+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Congo Square Theatre presents Lisa Langford’s “How Blood Go,” a time-traveling tale about two family members who are subjects of medical experiments 50 years apart. The ensemble cast features Ronald L. Conner and “The Chi” star Yolonda Ross; Tiffany Fulson directs. From March 11-April 23 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $35. Visit steppenwolf.org.

“Joan and the Fire” is Romanian playwright Matei Visniec’s timely piece about revisionist history’s effect on the iconic figure of Joan of Arc. Nicole Wiesner directs the U.S. premiere. From March 9-April 15 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland. Tickets: $25, 2-for-1 on Thursdays. Visit trapdoortheatre.com.

Ross Lehman (left) and Kevin Gudahl rehearse “The Comedy of Errors.” joe mazza/bravelux

Barbara Gaines helms her final production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director, “The Comedy of Errors.” The show features Ron West’s framing scenes, a 1941 London movie set where actors gather to film the comedy, and showcases an ensemble whose credits span the theater’s 37-year-history. From March 9-April 16 at the theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $35-$92. Visit chicagoshakes.com .

J’Nai Bridges leads the cast of “Carmen” in the San Francisco Opera production coming to Lyric Opera. Cory Weaver

Grammy Award winner J’Nai Bridges returns to the Lyric Opera stage in Bizet’s “Carmen.” A leading interpreter of the title role and an alumna of the Lyric’s Ryan Opera Center, the mezzo-soprano has been called “the Beyonce of the opera world.” From March 11-April 7 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $50. Visit lyricopera.org .

Music

Musician Ruthie Foster Jody Domingue

Fans of Ruthie Foster know she’s a musical melting pot — gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul. On her joyful new album, “Healing Time,” the Texas-based singer-songwriter lets her gospel roots show on a roster of songs that heal the soul. At 8 p.m. March 9 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $28-$42. Visit citywinery.com .

“Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius.” Kyle Flubacker

Lighthouse Immersive’s newest projection exhibit, “Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius.” features Mozart’s music (performed by Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra) and visuals inspired by the 18th century destinations the composer experienced. Begins March 10 at Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 W. Germania Place. Tickets: $27+. Visit mozartimmersive.com.

Museums

“3 tipi covers for new old geometries,” a 2018 piece by Duane Linklater. Courtesy Catriona Jeffries, Vancouver. Rachel Topham Photography

“Duane Linklater: mymotherside” features work from the Canadian artist’s past decade including a focus on his interest in Indigenous architecture through sculptures and paintings that deconstruct and reassemble one its most ubiquitous symbols: the teepee. From March 11-Sept. 3 at Museum of Contemporary Art , 220 E. Chicago. Admission: $15. Visit mcachicago.org .

Family Fun

Joolz Stroop (left) and Christobel Donker in “Think Fast, Jordan Chase!” Rudy Schieder

“Think Fast, Jordan Chase!,” created by playwright Sonia Goldberg through interviews and workshops with Chicago elementary students, follows a young girl as she navigates a decision that may harm her relationship with her best friend. For ages 8 and up. From March 11-April 16 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $15. Visit filamenttheatre.org.

“Rushmore,” by Kerry James Marshall Chicago Loop Alliance