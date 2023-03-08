Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene

Here’s some of what’s happening in Chicago’s culinary scene:
- Venteux brasserie/cafe/oyster bar is celebrating a menu “refresh” in a big, bold way. Check out “The Dirtiest Martini,” for example, which boasts “12 plump olives (a mixture of blue cheese-stuffed, Kalamata, green, and Castelvetrano), alongside Belvedere Rye Vodka, dirty vermouth and house-made olive brine.” It’s served with a sidecar to keep your olives happy. It’s 2$5 at the tony eatery located in the Pendry Hotel, 230 N. Michigan. If martinis (or olives) are not your thing, the new menu also boasts a variety of seafood shooters featuring freshly shucked options (oysters, King Crab, mussels, $8-$25) from the restaurant’s raw bar. Visit venteuxchicago.com.
- Scott Harris Hospitality has opened Smokeshow BBQ at 22 E. Chicago, in downtown Naperville. Menu items include smoked meats, beef brisket, pastrami, pulled pork, spareribs, house bacon, smoked chicken and all the familiar sides. Smoked jackfruit and salads are vegetarian options; fish is also featured. A full bar/cocktails are also featured as is the “champagne of beer” (a bucket of six 4 oz. Miller High Life beers for $12 dollars.) There’s also a kids’ menu and live entertainment. It’s open for business from 11:30 a.m. “until the brisket runs out,” every day. Visit smokeshowbarbecue.com.
- Andros Taverna in Logan Square (2542 N. Milwaukee) is hosting a special Women In Wine Tasting Event from 2 to 4 p.m. March 11 in honor of Women’s History Month. The Greek restaurant’s beverage director Alexandria Brashears and lead sommelier Amber Pike co-host the tasting. (The taverna’s wine program features over 100 bottles highlighting Greek culture.) For $20 per person, each guest will enjoy a curated selection of four wines featuring female producers, while also learning about these unique Greek wines from two women in the industry. $1 of each ticket sold for the event will be donated to Sarah’s Circle, a grassroots organization in Chicago that helps women experiencing homelessness. Reservations are required and can be made at resy.com.
- Also in Logan Square, you can now check out the recently opened Roundhouse Sports Bar (2535 N Milwaukee Ave.) Boasting a “vintage sports aesthetic,” the casual sports bar is the brainchild of co-owner Scott Horwitch and his passion for 1980s marital arts movies. The menu boasts “traditional bar food with an Asian American twist” courtesy of Chef Ariel Bagadiong and features an eclectic lineup such as Cheeseburger Egg Rolls, Tuna Poke Nachos, and Italian Beef Fried Rice. The full bar bar offers 12 beers on tap with a focus on local brews, Japanese whisky options and a variety of Gekkeikan Sakes. It’s open at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and from 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Entertainment is also featured daily. Visit roundhousechicago.com.
- Boka Restaurant Group’s Chef Gene Kato recently opened Itoko, a Japanese sushi and robata restaurant at 3325 N. Southport Ave. The menu boasts “uniquely interpreted sushi and temaki rolls exemplified by classic nigiri, sashimi, and maki options, and temaki hand rolls served on crispy seaweed with warm rice.” The ambiance is punctuated by a large robata for preparing a variety of skewers (negima chicken thigh, shiitake mushrooms, salmon teriyaki), beef tsukune sliders and more. Ramen is also celebrated in a variety of offerings including spicy pork, wagyu beef chahan, chirashi don with Kaluga caviar, foie gras and pork gyoza, and crispy fried chicken wings. Children can also select from a trio of bento box kid’s meals, featuring sushi, katsu, or yakitori don. The Brand Bureau-designed space showcases a Japandi aesthetic (the blending of Japanese and Scandinavian styles). Visit itokochicago.com.
