The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene

Here’s some of what’s happening in the Chicago area’s vibrant dining scene.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene
Check out the “traditional bar food with an Asian American twist” at Roundhouse Sports Bar in Logan Square.&nbsp;

Check out the “traditional bar food with an Asian American twist” at Roundhouse Sports Bar in Logan Square.

Matthew Reeves

Here’s some of what’s happening in Chicago’s culinary scene:

  • Venteux brasserie/cafe/oyster bar is celebrating a menu “refresh” in a big, bold way. Check out “The Dirtiest Martini,” for example, which boasts “12 plump olives (a mixture of blue cheese-stuffed, Kalamata, green, and Castelvetrano), alongside Belvedere Rye Vodka, dirty vermouth and house-made olive brine.” It’s served with a sidecar to keep your olives happy. It’s 2$5 at the tony eatery located in the Pendry Hotel, 230 N. Michigan. If martinis (or olives) are not your thing, the new menu also boasts a variety of seafood shooters featuring freshly shucked options (oysters, King Crab, mussels, $8-$25) from the restaurant’s raw bar. Visit venteuxchicago.com
LRvI5_T0_1.jpeg

The “Dirtiest Dozen Martini” at Venteux.’

Courtesy of Venteux

  • Scott Harris Hospitality has opened Smokeshow BBQ at 22 E. Chicago, in downtown Naperville. Menu items include smoked meats, beef brisket, pastrami, pulled pork, spareribs, house bacon, smoked chicken and all the familiar sides. Smoked jackfruit and salads are vegetarian options; fish is also featured. A full bar/cocktails are also featured as is the “champagne of beer” (a bucket of six 4 oz. Miller High Life beers for $12 dollars.) There’s also a kids’ menu and live entertainment. It’s open for business from 11:30 a.m. “until the brisket runs out,” every day. Visit smokeshowbarbecue.com.
Smokeshow BBQ has opened in downtown Naperville.&nbsp;

Smokeshow BBQ has opened in downtown Naperville.

Courtesy of Scott Harris Hospitality

  • Andros Taverna in Logan Square (2542 N. Milwaukee) is hosting a special Women In Wine Tasting Event from 2 to 4 p.m. March 11 in honor of Women’s History Month. The Greek restaurant’s beverage director Alexandria Brashears and lead sommelier Amber Pike co-host the tasting. (The taverna’s wine program features over 100 bottles highlighting Greek culture.) For $20 per person, each guest will enjoy a curated selection of four wines featuring female producers, while also learning about these unique Greek wines from two women in the industry. $1 of each ticket sold for the event will be donated to Sarah’s Circle, a grassroots organization in Chicago that helps women experiencing homelessness. Reservations are required and can be made at resy.com.
Roundhouse Sports Bar in Logan Square.

Roundhouse Sports Bar in Logan Square.

Matthew Reeves

  • Also in Logan Square, you can now check out the recently opened Roundhouse Sports Bar (2535 N Milwaukee Ave.) Boasting a “vintage sports aesthetic,” the casual sports bar is the brainchild of co-owner Scott Horwitch and his passion for 1980s marital arts movies. The menu boasts “traditional bar food with an Asian American twist” courtesy of Chef Ariel Bagadiong and features an eclectic lineup such as  Cheeseburger Egg Rolls, Tuna Poke Nachos, and Italian Beef Fried Rice. The full bar bar offers 12 beers on tap with a focus on local brews, Japanese whisky options and a variety of Gekkeikan Sakes. It’s open at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and from 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Entertainment is also featured daily. Visit roundhousechicago.com.
The&nbsp;Haru Maki Spring Roll at Itoko.

The Haru Maki Spring Roll at Itoko.

Courtesy Boka Restaurant Group

  • Boka Restaurant Group’s Chef Gene Kato recently opened Itoko, a Japanese sushi and robata restaurant at 3325 N. Southport Ave. The menu boasts “uniquely interpreted sushi and temaki rolls exemplified by classic nigiri, sashimi, and maki options, and temaki hand rolls served on crispy seaweed with warm rice.” The ambiance is punctuated by a large robata for preparing a variety of skewers (negima chicken thigh, shiitake mushrooms, salmon teriyaki), beef tsukune sliders and more. Ramen is also celebrated in a variety of offerings including spicy pork, wagyu beef chahan, chirashi don with Kaluga caviar, foie gras and pork gyoza, and crispy fried chicken wings. Children can also select from a trio of bento box kid’s meals, featuring sushi, katsu, or yakitori don. The Brand Bureau-designed space showcases a Japandi aesthetic (the blending of Japanese and Scandinavian styles). Visit itokochicago.com.

Next Up In News
No union deal yet at United Center as Big Ten tournament starts
Woman, 3 children seriously injured in Montclare house fire
Former top cop Garry McCarthy testifies at hearing in Clifton Lewis slaying case
Lollapalooza, Sueños organizers say they want to minimize impact on Grant Park, area residents during busy summer season
Kane County ex-pastor gets 15 years in prison for sexually abusing 9-year-old who attended his church in Big Rock
Pritzker Prize awarded to British architect David Chipperfield
The Latest
Members of Unite Here Local 1 walk a picket line during a one-day strike Sunday at the United Center.
Business
No union deal yet at United Center as Big Ten tournament starts
Concessions workers represented by Unite Here Local 1 are bargaining with Levy, part of Compass Group.
By David Roeder
 
A woman was shot Friday morning in the West Loop.
News
Woman, 3 children seriously injured in Montclare house fire
Firefighters responded to the 2500 block North Rutherford Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Now that Mom has dementia, sisters tell me to ‘get over’ her failings
Oldest child had to care for the others while their mother drank too much, smoked pot and did nothing to protect them from their father’s verbal and physical abuse.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Meaty skillet mac is a quick and hearty meal any day of the week.
Recipes
Menu planner: Enjoy the hearty flavors of meaty skillet mac
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
scream_vi_SCR6_20469R_rgb.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Scream VI’ goes to New York with some new twists
Transplanted to a different city, gruesome and wickedly funny horror film still hits all the right notes we’ve come to expect from the franchise.
By Richard Roeper
 