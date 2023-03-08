The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Winter storm watch for areas north and northwest of Chicago, some places along Wisconsin border could get 6 inches of snow

The National Weather Service issued the watch for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake counties from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person walks on West Randolph Street in the Loop as snow falls late last month across the Chicago area.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A winter storm watch has been issued for areas north and northwest of Chicago the end of this week, with some places along the Wisconsin border possibly getting up to 6 inches or more of snow.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake counties from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

“Heaviest snowfall should end prior to Friday morning rush hour, though impacts could linger,” the weather service said in a statement.

The snow is likely to be heavy and wet, it warned. “Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said in its advisory.

As it did last week, the weather service said the line between rain and snow could shift as the storm approaches. More snow could fall Saturday night and Sunday, according to the weather service.

A boat spotted through the fog at dawn on opening day last Wednesday at Braidwood Lake.
Outdoors
Snapshots from a packed opener at Braidwood Lake, shore and boat
A sense of one of the most paced opening days at Braidwood in many years as viewed through various snapshots from shore and boat.
By Dale Bowman
 
Untitled_design.png
Elections
How to watch Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson mayoral runoff debate
The first mayoral runoff debate is set to take place Wednesday at 6 p.m.
By Katie Anthony
 
Check out the “traditional bar food with an Asian American twist” at Roundhouse Sports Bar in Logan Square.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene
Here’s some of what’s happening in the Chicago area’s vibrant dining scene.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Members of Unite Here Local 1 walk a picket line during a one-day strike Sunday at the United Center.
Business
No union deal yet at United Center as Big Ten tournament starts
Concessions workers represented by Unite Here Local 1 are bargaining with Levy, part of Compass Group.
By David Roeder
 
A woman was shot Friday morning in the West Loop.
News
Woman, 3 children seriously injured in Montclare house fire
Firefighters responded to the 2500 block North Rutherford Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 