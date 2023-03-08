The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

IHSA forces Maine South to forfeit nine football games due to ineligible players

Maine South will forfeit nine wins from the 2022 season due to inelgible players.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Maine South’s head coach Dave Inserra speaks to his players during practice.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Maine South’s football team will have to forfeit nine wins from the 2022 season and will be placed on probation by the Illinois High School Association.

According to the IHSA, Maine South self-reported that multiple players violated the IHSA’s residency bylaw.

“The IHSA recently received credible information that Maine South football players who did not reside in the district participated on the team during the 2022 IHSA football season,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “District 207 and Maine South High School personnel promptly conducted a meticulous internal investigation, in conjunction with the IHSA, after being informed of these allegations. After a thorough review, they self-reported violations of the IHSA residence by-laws by multiple student-athletes on its 2022 football roster.”

The Hawks will forfeit 2022 wins against Barrington, Bolingbrook, Evanston, Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South, New Trier, Niles West, South Elgin and Stevenson.

Maine South’s football program will be on probation during the 2023-24 school year and the IHSA says that any violations “may resultf in removal from the state football playoffs.”

“ I commend Maine Township High School District 207 and Maine South High School personnel for recognizing the serious nature of these allegations and their diligence in investigating and reporting these violations,” Anderson said. “I believe that District 207 has already begun to take appropriate steps to prevent future issues like this from occurring again and will aid them in any way that I can in that process.”

