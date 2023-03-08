No Shot Clock, Ep. 154: Previewing the IHSA state finals
The big week has arrived. It’s state finals time. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien preview all of this week’s action in Champaign.
The big week has arrived. It’s state finals time. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien preview all of this week’s action in Champaign.
Mike and Joe start out with a discussion of Downers Grove North’s big win against Kenwood and then break down the Class 4A state semifinals, which feature the Trojans, Moline, New Trier and Benet.
Next up is a look at the Class 3A field, which includes Simeon, East St. Louis, St. Ignatius and Metamora.
The episode wraps up with a quick look at Class 2A and 1A.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
The Latest
Rob Jeffreys, who has led the department since June 2019, is stepping down.
“We have the same mentality, which is to show up and dominate,” Andrus said.
A 34-year-old woman, two girls 2 and 7, and a 7-year-old boy suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
Wilson endorses Vallas, cites concerns over tax increases, Johnson’s statements on ‘defunding’ police
“Politicians do change their minds when they see the wind blowing a different way. ... I was in all of the debates with him. I’m not fooled at all,” Wilson said. “If you defund the police, how are they gonna do their jobs?”
Maine South, one of the state’s elite high school football programs, will be forced to forfeit nine wins from the 2022 season and be placed on probation for the upcoming school year.