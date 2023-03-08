The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 154: Previewing the IHSA state finals

The big week has arrived. It’s state finals time. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien preview all of this week’s action in Champaign.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Mike and Joe start out with a discussion of Downers Grove North’s big win against Kenwood and then break down the Class 4A state semifinals, which feature the Trojans, Moline, New Trier and Benet.

Next up is a look at the Class 3A field, which includes Simeon, East St. Louis, St. Ignatius and Metamora. 

The episode wraps up with a quick look at Class 2A and 1A.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

