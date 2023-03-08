Man seriously wounded in shooting on CTA bus in Chatham

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting on a CTA bus in the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Crews responded to a call of a man shot on a bus near 81st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.
Chicago police have not yet released information on the attack.
