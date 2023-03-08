The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Man seriously wounded in shooting on CTA bus in Chatham

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting on a CTA bus in the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a call of a man shot on a bus near 81st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the attack.

The Latest
Afternoon Edition
Fate of Taste in question thanks to busy summer in Grant Park, the first mayoral runoff debate and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Crime
Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source
Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car to rob someone during a drug deal near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to a late enforcement source.
By Tom Schuba
 
A board-up crew works Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a home in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue. The wife and three children of an active firefighter were injured in the blaze, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
News
CFD firefighter performed CPR on wife after rushing to a fire at his home that also seriously hurt their 3 young children
“We’re praying the wife and children get well and recover quickly,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said.
By David Struett
 
Downers Grove North’s Owen Thulin (11) controls the ball past Kenwood’s Edwon Duling (5) and Tyler Smith (2) during the Class 4A Supersectional.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA basketball state finals: Downers Grove North emerges in 4A, Simeon favorites in 3A
All of a sudden Downers Grove North has transitioned from a rather ignored, mid-teens ranked team to the talk of the state. The next stop is Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 endorsing Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in the April 4 runoff election against Paul Vallas.
La Voz Chicago
Johnson recibe un importante respaldo sindical para la alcaldía
SEIU Local 1, que representa a más de 45,000 trabajadores, anunció su apoyo al candidato a la alcaldía de Chicago, Brandon Johnson.
By Fran Spielman
 