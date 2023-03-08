Man killed in South Shore double shooting
A man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.
About 5:45 p.m., the two men, both 24, were outside in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. One of the men was later pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
No one was reported in custody.
