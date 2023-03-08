The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Man killed in South Shore double shooting

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition. One of the men was later pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed following an argument Sept. 2, 2022, near a CTA Green Line station.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 5:45 p.m., the two men, both 24, were outside in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. One of the men was later pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No one was reported in custody.

