The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Driving slower will add to existing traffic woes

Lowering the speed limit in urban areas to 20 mph would be an undue burden on motorists who must travel a great distance to get to work. Of course, it would also mean a windfall for the cash cow speed cameras.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Driving slower will add to existing traffic woes
The intersection of 31st Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, where a car crash was photographed in a vacant lot near the intersection earlier that morning by CBS reporter Mugo Odigwe. Suspected carjackers who were allegedly on a carjacking spree in other parts of the city allegedly crashed into a woman’s car while running from police, resulting in the woman’s death. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The intersection of 31st Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A bill in the Illinois General Assembly could lower the municipal speed limit from its present 30 mph to 20 mph in urban areas and decrease the speed limit from 15 mph to 10 mph in alleys within those districts.

Chicago already has the world’s second worst gridlock, with London being No. 1, according to a recent report. Lowering the speed limit would only make things worse.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Additional time on the road would result in a loss of productivity. Increased driver fatigue, coupled with the boredom of driving at a slow pace, would result in more accidents. In addition, drivers’ attention would be more focused on their speedometers and less on the road. This would be an undue burden on drivers who must travel a great distance to get to work. Of course, it would also mean a windfall for the cash cow speed cameras.

Since bus drivers would have to spend more time per run, the number of runs per day, given the same number of drivers, would decrease.

This bad idea must not pass.

Larry E. Nazimek, Logan Square 

No walk in the park

I am tired of Grant Park being taken over for the better part of the summer by various events and festivals that close off much of the public space, which includes, Buckingham Fountain and the rose gardens, for long periods of time.

Grant Park is a landscaped area designed to be a peaceful and relaxing escape for both city residents and tourists. Restricting access with unsightly fencing and closing off Buckingham Fountain plaza for use as a staging area just goes against the purpose of the park.

Visitors arriving in Chicago in the summer — the prime time for tourists — may be looking forward to seeing Buckingham Fountain. But when they finally walk over to take a look, they may discover it is blocked off and can only be viewed from a distance.

Grant Park is becoming more like a county fairground than an ornamental park. The city needs to find a location that can be a designated fairgrounds for special events.

Michael Shawgo, Edgewater

Capitol delusions

Tucker Carlson claims the Jan. 6 insurrection was merely a peaceful protest. So if this happened at his home, sounds like he would quickly repair the broken windows, scrub the smeared feces off the walls, and invite friends and family over to hang out and just enjoy the day. Make sure you bring the kids!

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank

Mayor’s race: Vote for the city or certain union?

My vote for Chicago mayor now requires me to choose between the teachers union and the police union. I voted for Mayor Lori Lightfoot because she had the guts to fight with both of them when needed.

Bob Tucker Sr., Gold Coast

Next Up In Commentary
Far left, far right — including Illinois members— united in House vote to pull troops in Syria
Thinking about Biden’s age
The Humanities are not dead
The key to $162 million man Carlos Rodon’s reascension: proving the White Sox wrong
Offices may vanish like men’s hats
Student loan debt is reinforcing economic inequalities
The Latest
Flanked by family members and supporters, Milena Estepa cries as pallbearers carry the casket of her husband, Chicago Police Officer Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, to the hearse after his funeral Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.
News
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso. ‘We’re here to say goodbye to a hero.’
Officers from across the Chicago area were among mourners who gathered along a 6-mile procession on the Far Southwest Side while Vásquez Lasso’s body was escorted to St. Rita of Cascia church, 7740 S. Western Ave.
By David StruettTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
030923BR.png
Crime
Loop bank security guard grazed in shootout with suspected bank robber
A security guard, robber exchange gunfire about 3 p.m. at a bank in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive, the FBI reported. The robber fled. The guard had a graze wound.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CTA Red Line trains wait to come in at the 95th Red Line station on Chicago’s Southside, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere
Transportation
Biden proposed budget, subject to negotiation with GOP, includes $350 million for CTA Red Line expansion
Illinois Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Mike Quigley - have been pushing for the funds to extend the CTA’s Red Line on the South Side.
By Lynn Sweet
 
85057969.jpg
Columnists
Far left, far right — including Illinois members— united in House vote to pull troops in Syria
Strange bedfellows: Progressives on the left, Freedom Caucus members on the right backing — for different reasons — a measure to withdraw troops from Syria.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DePaul Prep’s Jaylan McElroy (33) hits a three against Teutopolis.
High School Basketball
DePaul Prep shuts down Teutopolis in 2A semis
Teutopolis managed just eight field goals in the game and didn’t score for the final 10:40.
By Michael O’Brien
 