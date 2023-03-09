The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Black Ensemble Theater’s ‘Earth, Wind & Fire’ tribute showcases Chicago hitmakers

It’s a gently affectionate bio of the band’s late founder and long-time leader Maurice White told through in-character narration and so much incredible music.

By  Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
   
Christian Denzel Bufford stars as Maurice White in “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind &amp; Fire” at Black Ensemble Theater.

Aaron Reese Boseman

There are few more reliable producing organizations in town than the Black Ensemble Theater in Uptown. 

Their newest show, “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire,” written and directed by Daryl D. Brooks, follows a well-worn formula. It’s a gently affectionate bio of the band’s late founder and long-time leader Maurice White (Christian Denzel Bufford), told through in-character narration and scenes that blend the presentational quality of urban theater circuit performance, the stiltedness of documentary re-enactments, and the earnestness of church sermons. 

These set up the music, always the reason for going, and as always performed with zesty flair by a house band and sung by impressive vocalists, in this case featuring Gregory Stewart’s powerfully belted falsetto channeling the group’s Philip Bailey on such songs as “Fantasy” and “Reasons.” 

‘Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire’

earth wind and fire

When: Through April 30

Where: Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St.

Tickets: $56.50-$66.50

Info: blackensembletheater.org

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission

Bufford delivers a genuinely multi-hyphenate performance, depicting White as the master of ceremonies for his own life story, walking us through the scandal-free narrative as White grows up in Memphis and takes up the drums (the younger White is played by RJ Griffith), moves to Chicago, works as a session musician at Chess Records, tours with the Ramsey Lewis Trio, forms first The Salty Peppers and then Earth, Wind & Fire, named following an astrological reading. 

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, White insists that the band continue to tour on without him, a legacy that continues, along with the slew of hit songs we see performed, including “Best of My Love,” “Let’s Groove Tonight,” and, finally at the end to provide a happy climax, “September.”

Bufford moves effortlessly between the different storytelling techniques, bringing a smoothness to the piece overall, and gives us a sense of a man so confident and capable he could demand complete artistic control, who was also a workaholic, a health nut with a spiritualist bent and a complete belief in the power of his amazingly eclectic R&B-soul-jazz-funk-dance pop music to spread love. 

