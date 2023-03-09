Go & Show: Fish & Hook, DRiFT’s fly-fishing auction, Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Canoecopia

The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here. Here’s a rundown of notable events this week:

The Fish & Hook Sports Show is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at VFW Post 5788 in Lockport. I experienced the draw of the show last year.

DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at VFW Post 2801 in Villa Park. Some year, I need to take it in, just to see it.

The Journal Sentinel Sports Show starts today, March 9, and runs through Sunday, March 12, at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wis.

Canoecopia, the great gathering of paddlers, is Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. One of these years I will get to this.

The Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show is Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.

Farther afield, the Ultimate Sports Show starts today, March 9, and runs through Sunday, March 12, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich.

I am not doing any shows this weekend because I have a Kankakee River conference Friday. On Saturday, I am taking in the Dali exhibit at the Art Institute of Chicago, then one of the spring flower shows (Garfield Park or Lincoln Park), with my wife.

Sometimes there are life priorities.