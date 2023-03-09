Breaking down the Class 4A state finals

When it comes to the Class 4A field, you’re going to get different opinions as to which one of these teams are a true favorite.

But historically, big-named, high-level stars have led their teams to state championships. Moline has two future Big Ten players who play the two most important positions on the floor: point guard Brock Harding and 6-10 Owen Freeman. Together the two combine for over 36 points a game.

Freeman is a regular double-double big man inside. Harding sets the tone as the catalyst of a team that has blown out East St. Louis, a Class 3A state qualifier, and Rolling Meadows in the second half of the season.

Sleeper

Downers Grove North is the sleeper in seed and name recognition only.

For starters, this is a program with just one sectional championship in history –– and that came 24 years ago. DGN is making its first-ever state appearance.

The Trojans were awarded the No. 4 seed in their sectional and entered regional play with a glitzy 27-3 record while playing in one of the toughest conferences in the state.

So, yes, a team that didn’t win its conference could very well win a state championship –– as the red-hot sleeper.

How hot? Coach Jim Thomas’ team took care of a 23-win Proviso East team in the regional and followed it up with a win over top-seed Young in the sectional semifinals.

DGN then played the hottest team in the Chicago area, Hinsdale Central, on the road in the sectional championship. The Trojans, who split with Hindale Central during the regular season, snapped the Red Devils’ 23-game win streak with a 53-43 title game win.

Then a 20-point dismantling of Kenwood in the super-sectional finally opened everyone’s eyes.

The fact Thomas’ Trojans won the last two games without the full service of its second most impactful player, 6-6 senior Jacob Bozeman, shows the fortitude –– and uber-confidence –– this team is playing with right now.

Again, a sleeper in name only.

Player to watch

For pure fun, Moline’s Brock Harding is a joy to watch. What he lacks in size he makes up for in sheer effort, heart and basketball smarts.

While there is a little looseness to his game, he’s a player you don’t want to rein in as he is a creator. The senior point guard plays with some pizzazz and outstanding basketball speed with the ball in his hands.

A gym rat and workhorse whose perimeter shot has vastly improved, Harding plays at different speeds and a change of pace. He puts pressure on a defense by pushing tempo and finding rim-running big man Owen Freeman in transition.

Harding possesses all the right intangibles and makes Moline go.

Star on the rise

It was only a matter of time before Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton would evolve as one of the top players in the Class of 2024.

While receiving very little attention, he’s been a City/Suburban Hoops Report top 20 prospect for the better part of a year, moved into the top 15 in December and has continued to climb as a prospect. He was expected to have a breakout season, and he’s done just that.

Downers Grove North didn’t play in any high-profile events or premier holiday tournaments. Thus, Stanton wasn’t seen by the masses and was overlooked by media and scouts. But what he’s done this season in relative obscurity, that is until DGN’s big state tournament run, has been pretty special.

The high-level shooting from the 6-1 junior guard is eye-opening. He’s made 102 three-pointers while shooting in a ridiculously efficient manner. Stanton is averaging 15.8 points a game while connecting on 43 percent from beyond the arc.

The underrated player

There isn’t a player in Champaign this weekend who is more impactful –– or important to their team –– while averaging fewer points than New Trier’s Evan Kanellos.

He’s listed at 5-10 –– on a good day –– and his numbers are modest. But the value he brings go way beyond the numbers as he averages just 5.6 points.

For any of the New Trier followers, it goes without saying: the Trevians aren’t in Champaign without the heroics of Kanellos. He hit a buzzer-beater in the sectional semifinal win over Glenbrook South. He then knocked down the clutch free throw with 5.1 seconds to beat Glenbrook North 47-46.

The tough and confident Kanellos is rock steady with the ball at point guard. He gets into the teeth of a defense, finds teammates and dishes out nearly five assists a game, provides feisty on-the-ball defense and simply does all the things that don’t show up in a stat sheet.

Five others players to keep an eye on

Owen Freeman, Moline

The transfer from Bradley-Bourbonnais, where he played his first three years, has come a long, long way over the course of his career.

Freeman has always been a highly-regarded prospect since his freshman year. But the progress he’s shown, particularly in the past nine months, has led to more consistent production while doing it against better competition.

He’s a 5-man who can move. He runs the floor and finishes above the rim. The footwork has improved. He shows shooting touch and will even occasionally knock down a three. He has a body that will get stronger and bigger while at Iowa.

When you put it all together, he’s a matchup nightmare at the high school level who demands so much attention.

Jake Fiegen, New Trier

The only returning starter from last year’s terrific team has been an absolute anchor for the Trevians and coach Scott Fricke.

A tough, strong player can beat up on high school defenders at the rim. But at his core, Fiegen’s shooting is an absolute weapon with 73 three-pointers. He combines both to average over 20 points a game and leads the team in rebounds.

Niko Abusara, Benet

The All-Area performer and East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year is another breakout player this season in the senior class. He showed a glimpse here and there as a junior, but he’s taken his game to another level.

Abusara brings things to this Benet team no one else offers, including the combination of size, length and athleticism. That translates to being arguably the team’s best and most versatile defender — and an exciting, high-flying player in the open court.

Brayden Fagbemi, Benet

The point guard and Division III recruiting steal –– Fagbemi committed to Johns Hopkins early –– has been one of the most improved players in the senior class. He’s gone from a hardly–used backup last year to the floor general of one of the state’s best teams.

The consummate point guard has been outstanding in handling any pressure thrown at him. And he was terrific in the super-sectional win over Rockford Auburn, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in roughly three quarters of action.

Brady Kunka, Benet

The workmanlike Kunka is the most experienced of Benet’s “Big Three” and is also the leading scorer (13.3 ppg) and rebounder (6.5). Kunka has put together a few of his best performances against some of the best teams on the schedule, which bodes well for the Redwings in Champaign. The hard-nosed Kunka, who does in different ways, won’t be afraid of the moment.

The picks

When I put up the postseason picks prior to the start of state tournament play, the Class 4A title game pick was Moline over Benet. There is no reason to change up the pick now.