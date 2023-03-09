The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Biden proposed budget, subject to negotiation with GOP, includes $350 million for CTA Red Line expansion

Illinois Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Mike Quigley - have been pushing for the funds to extend the CTA’s Red Line on the South Side.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Biden proposed budget, subject to negotiation with GOP, includes $350 million for CTA Red Line expansion
CTA Red Line trains wait to come in at the 95th Red Line station on Chicago’s Southside, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

CTA Red Line trains wait to come in at the 95th Red Line station on Chicago’s South Side, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s proposed 2024 fiscal year budget, sent to Congress on Thursday, contains $350 million for the CTA’s extension of the Red Line on the South Side, which, if built, would serve many low-income neighborhoods in areas lacking access to the city’s L system.

“My budget is about investing in America and all of America, including places and people and folks who have been forgotten,” Biden said in Philadelphia.

The Biden $6.8 trillion budget framework, as written, likely has no chance of surviving in the Republican-controlled House. Biden’s budget is seen as an initial offer to Congress as the GOP House and Democratic-run Senate negotiate over funding.

Illinois Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Mike Quigley — each on the appropriations committees in their respective chambers — have been pushing for the funds to extend the Red Line 5.6 miles south of 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

It would be, when completed, they noted, “the first rail transit extension in Chicago in 30 years.

“Public transit plays an integral role in the lives of millions of Chicagoans. For many, it is the best and only option to get to work, go to school and visit family. I am glad that the Biden administration sees the importance this project has in forming equitable transit solutions,” Quigley said in a statement.

“This extension will ensure access for tens of thousands of low-income residents on the South Side of Chicago while providing a massive economic boost for our city.”

Red Line expansion is a Durbin priority, and he said in a statement, “Tens of thousands of Chicago residents, many of whom are low income, rely on the Red Line as their sole transportation option. This transformative project will provide long-awaited relief for the South Side community. Improving our infrastructure means better-connecting Chicagoans to jobs, education, commerce and opportunity.”

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., whose district includes part of the South Side, said in a statement, “For communities that too often feel forgotten, President Biden’s budget shows that this administration will not allow our district to be left behind.”

In February, a letter from the Chicago-area Democrats in Congress to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pushed the case for federal funding for the project.

The letter said, in line with the Biden administration’s equity goals, that the Red Line extension will “provide much-needed access to transit for tens of thousands of low-income residents of Chicago’s South Side and provide a massive economic boost to a long-neglected area of the city.”

The letter noted that Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the City Council pledged to generate $959 million for the project through creation of a tax-increment financing district.

Next Up In News
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso. ‘We’re here to say goodbye to a hero.’
Loop bank security guard grazed in shootout with suspected bank robber
Far left, far right — including Illinois members— united in House vote to pull troops in Syria
These 1970s CTA cars have gone off the rails — and are for sale — in West Virginia
Chicago firefighter’s family remains in ‘extremely critical condition,’ day after 7-year-old son died in NW Side home fire
Garcia, progressives will unite behind Johnson, CTU president predicts
The Latest
Flanked by family members and supporters, Milena Estepa cries as pallbearers carry the casket of her husband, Chicago Police Officer Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, to the hearse after his funeral Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.
News
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso. ‘We’re here to say goodbye to a hero.’
Officers from across the Chicago area were among mourners who gathered along a 6-mile procession on the Far Southwest Side while Vásquez Lasso’s body was escorted to St. Rita of Cascia church, 7740 S. Western Ave.
By David StruettTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
030923BR.png
Crime
Loop bank security guard grazed in shootout with suspected bank robber
A security guard, robber exchange gunfire about 3 p.m. at a bank in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive, the FBI reported. The robber fled. The guard had a graze wound.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The intersection of 31st Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, where a car crash was photographed in a vacant lot near the intersection earlier that morning by CBS reporter Mugo Odigwe. Suspected carjackers who were allegedly on a carjacking spree in other parts of the city allegedly crashed into a woman’s car while running from police, resulting in the woman’s death. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Driving slower will add to existing traffic woes
Lowering the speed limit in urban areas to 20 mph would be an undue burden on motorists who must travel a great distance to get to work. Of course, it would also mean a windfall for the cash cow speed cameras.
By Letters to the Editor
 
85057969.jpg
Columnists
Far left, far right — including Illinois members— united in House vote to pull troops in Syria
Strange bedfellows: Progressives on the left, Freedom Caucus members on the right backing — for different reasons — a measure to withdraw troops from Syria.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DePaul Prep’s Jaylan McElroy (33) hits a three against Teutopolis.
High School Basketball
DePaul Prep shuts down Teutopolis in 2A semis
Teutopolis managed just eight field goals in the game and didn’t score for the final 10:40.
By Michael O’Brien
 