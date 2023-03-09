The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Illinois falls to 0-3 — 0-3! — vs. Penn State with 79-76 loss in Big Ten tournament

The Illini will head to the NCAA Tournament without having established any sort of rhythm or an offensive identity, at least not a positive one.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
B10_Penn_St_Illinois_Basketball.jpg

Penn State’s Kanye Clary and Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. battle for a loose ball during the teams’ 2023 Big Ten tournament matchup at the United Center.

AP Photos

Oh for three.

Illinois couldn’t beat Penn State in Champaign, couldn’t beat the Nittany Lions in State College and — going one-and-done in the Big Ten tournament for the second straight year — couldn’t beat them Thursday at the United Center.

Not Purdue. Not Michigan State. This is Penn State we’re talking about — in basketball, no less.

What a dissatisfying season it has been for the Illini (20-12), who, after losing 79-76, will head to the NCAA Tournament without having established any sort of rhythm or an offensive identity, at least not a positive one.

And they clearly were no match for the Nittany Lions (20-12), who needed a “W” in the worst way as they arrived in Chicago very much on the NCAA bubble. Instead of an Illinois-Northwestern rubber match Friday at 5:30 p.m., we’ll see PSU take a swing at the Wildcats with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Will it be one more game and done for Brad Underwood’s team? It would be utterly unsurprising. The Illini likely will receive a No. 8 or 9 seed from the selection committee and will take the floor in the Big Dance with absolutely no mojo working.

