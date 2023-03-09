The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Cole Certa’s big second half leads Bloomington Central Catholic past Rockridge

Cole Certa scored 16 in the second half to lead the Saints to a 57-44 win against Rockridge in the Class 2A semifinals.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Cole Certa’s big second half leads Bloomington Central Catholic past Rockridge
Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa (5) shoots a three against Rockridge.

Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa (5) shoots a three against Rockridge.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN, IL—Early game nerves were a major theme on Thursday at the State Farm Center. 

Several teams struggled all the way through the first half. The jitters even bit one of the state’s most talented players, Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa. 

“Being on the big stage at state there were nerves,” Certa said. “Once I hit [a big three to close the first half] I think I got the nerves out and was ready to go in the second half.”

He was. The 6-5 junior, who scored just three points in the first half, scored 16 in the second to lead the Saints to a 57-44 win against Rockridge in the Class 2A semifinals. 

“I could feel the nerves in them,” Saints coach Jason Welch said. “But Rockridge forced us into tough shots. We hit a few shots [early in the third quarter] and then I could feel the weight come off our shoulders.”

Certa finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. He was 6 of 12 from the field and 3-for-5 from three-point range. 

Rockridge junior Carson Klemme, who guarded Certa, slowed down the star enough to give his team a chance to win.

“I felt good about the first half but in the second half I kind of slowed down and he stepped it up and it didn’t work out for us in the end. He’s fast, tall and can shoot from anywhere in the half court. So he’s tough to guard.”

Bloomington Central Catholic (26-11) led 18-16 at halftime and took control of the game in the final four minutes. 

Sophomore Landon Bull led Rockridge (28-5) with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Caleb Cunico added 10 points. 

Bloomington Central Catholic will face DePaul Prep in state championship game on Saturday. 

“It’s not a mistake or an accident we came here,” Saints senior Chase Fisher said. “We really worked hard for this and it has shown.” 

Next Up In High School Sports
DePaul Prep shuts down Teutopolis in 2A semis
Tiny Scales Mound, a school of just 70, is heading to the Class 1A state title game
2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-State high school basketball team
IHSA basketball state finals scores
Unselfish Gibault passes its way into the Class 1A title game
Breaking down the Class 3A state finals
The Latest
Flanked by family members and supporters, Milena Estepa cries as pallbearers carry the casket of her husband, Chicago Police Officer Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, to the hearse after his funeral Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.
News
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso. ‘We’re here to say goodbye to a hero.’
Officers from across the Chicago area were among mourners who gathered along a 6-mile procession on the Far Southwest Side while Vásquez Lasso’s body was escorted to St. Rita of Cascia church, 7740 S. Western Ave.
By David StruettTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
BLAKE24FTR.JPG
Obituaries
Robert Blake, ‘Baretta’ star acquitted of murder, dies at 89
As a child, he starred in the “Our Gang” comedies and acted in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” As an adult, he was praised for his work in “In Cold Blood.”
By Associated Press
 
030923BR.png
Crime
Loop bank security guard grazed in shootout with suspected bank robber
A security guard, robber exchange gunfire about 3 p.m. at a bank in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive, the FBI reported. The robber fled. The guard had a graze wound.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CTA Red Line trains wait to come in at the 95th Red Line station on Chicago’s Southside, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere
Transportation
Biden proposed budget, subject to negotiation with GOP, includes $350 million for CTA Red Line expansion
Illinois Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Mike Quigley - have been pushing for the funds to extend the CTA’s Red Line on the South Side.
By Lynn Sweet
 
The intersection of 31st Street and South Kedzie Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, where a car crash was photographed in a vacant lot near the intersection earlier that morning by CBS reporter Mugo Odigwe. Suspected carjackers who were allegedly on a carjacking spree in other parts of the city allegedly crashed into a woman’s car while running from police, resulting in the woman’s death. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Driving slower will add to existing traffic woes
Lowering the speed limit in urban areas to 20 mph would be an undue burden on motorists who must travel a great distance to get to work. Of course, it would also mean a windfall for the cash cow speed cameras.
By Letters to the Editor
 