Cole Certa’s big second half leads Bloomington Central Catholic past Rockridge

CHAMPAIGN, IL—Early game nerves were a major theme on Thursday at the State Farm Center.

Several teams struggled all the way through the first half. The jitters even bit one of the state’s most talented players, Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa.

“Being on the big stage at state there were nerves,” Certa said. “Once I hit [a big three to close the first half] I think I got the nerves out and was ready to go in the second half.”

He was. The 6-5 junior, who scored just three points in the first half, scored 16 in the second to lead the Saints to a 57-44 win against Rockridge in the Class 2A semifinals.

“I could feel the nerves in them,” Saints coach Jason Welch said. “But Rockridge forced us into tough shots. We hit a few shots [early in the third quarter] and then I could feel the weight come off our shoulders.”

Certa finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. He was 6 of 12 from the field and 3-for-5 from three-point range.

Rockridge junior Carson Klemme, who guarded Certa, slowed down the star enough to give his team a chance to win.

“I felt good about the first half but in the second half I kind of slowed down and he stepped it up and it didn’t work out for us in the end. He’s fast, tall and can shoot from anywhere in the half court. So he’s tough to guard.”

Bloomington Central Catholic (26-11) led 18-16 at halftime and took control of the game in the final four minutes.

Sophomore Landon Bull led Rockridge (28-5) with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Caleb Cunico added 10 points.

Bloomington Central Catholic will face DePaul Prep in state championship game on Saturday.

“It’s not a mistake or an accident we came here,” Saints senior Chase Fisher said. “We really worked hard for this and it has shown.”

