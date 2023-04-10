The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
MLB Sports Cubs

MLB batting average is up and game time is down as players adjust to new rules

Batting average is up 16 points, stolen bases have spiked 30% and the average game time is down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

By  Ronald Blum | Associated Press
   
SHARE MLB batting average is up and game time is down as players adjust to new rules
Larger bases appear to have helped increase the number of steals so far this season.

Larger bases appear to have helped increase the number of steals so far this season.

Terrance Williams/AP

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s new rules designed to speed pace of play and encourage more action seem to be working through the first 112 weeks of the season.

Batting average is up 16 points, stolen bases have spiked 30% and the average game time is down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

Limits on infield shifts, a pitch clock and larger bases were all implemented on Opening Day after testing in the minors and a dress rehearsal of sorts during this year’s big league spring training.

Two-thirds of pitch clock penalties have been imposed on pitchers. Clock violations were up slightly last week compared to opening weekend but averaged less than one per game.

The league-wide batting average is .249, a rise from .233 during a comparable period at the start of last season, when cold and wet weather likely contributed to a pallid offensive start. Last year’s average rose to .243 by year’s end, the lowest since 1968.

Right-handed batters have a .253 average, up from .236 at the start of last year, and lefty batting average is .245, up from .228.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman, a right-handed batter, leads the major leagues with a .475 average and Miami’s Luis Arraez, a lefty who won the AL batting crown with Minnesota last year, is second at .471. Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals lead all teams with a .294 mark.

Average time of nine-inning games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes from 3:09 in the first 11 days of last year, when the final average was 3:04. The average was unchanged from the first four days and is on track to the lowest since it was 2:35 in 1984.

There have been 125 pitch clock violations in 141 games, an average of 0.89 per game. The average over the first four days had been 0.82.

Eighty-five violations have been on pitchers (68%), 32 on batters (25.6%) and four on catchers (3.2%). In addition, there were two violations for batter timeouts and two for pitcher disengagements.

There have not been any shift restriction penalties.

Stolen bases have averaged 1.3 per game, up from 1.0, and the success rate increased to 79.6% from 74%.

MLB, over objections from players, adopted a pitch clock of 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. It also required two infielders to be on either side of second base and all infielders to be within the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. Players supported increasing bases to 18-inch squares from 15-by-15, proposed as a safety measure.

Next Up In MLB
Joe Kelly lands on injured list; White Sox call up righty Keynan Middleton
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon finishes strong but falls to 0-2
Mistakes magnified in Cubs’ 8-2 loss to Rangers
Tempers flare, White Sox’ bats fizzle in 1-0 loss to Pirates
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr., one of baseball’s best so far in 2023, gets day off
South Side hit men? Sox pile up 14 more in 11-5 win against Pirates
The Latest
Soldier Field will be a host venue for this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup competition.
Soccer
Soldier Field among U.S. host venues for Concacaf Gold Cup
Concacaf has not announced dates for the Soldier Field matches.
By Gene Farris
 
Asphalt being made at the MAT Asphalt plant.&nbsp;
Environment
MAT Asphalt settles pollution charges, wins city contracts
MAT was awarded up to $141 million in contracts last week to provide city road crews with asphalt.
By Brett Chase
 
Barbie and her pals are coming to Chicago this summer courtesy of a new pop-up restaurant based on the Mattel superstar doll.
Food and Restaurants
Barbie pop-up restaurant heading to Chicago
The decor is “cool beach vibe” and the eatery will include plenty of “signature moments” — including a life-sized Barbie box — for selfies.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA expanding charter travel to include entire playoffs and specific regular season games
According to a report from the Associated Press, the league will pay for the flights which are expected to cost around $4.5 million.
By Annie Costabile
 
A worker installs solar panels on an airport garage in New York City. Investment in clean energy, Ben Jealous writes.
Columnists
Americans want to invest in a clean energy future
We want to put our money where our aspirations are. Opponents of this responsible approach to investing derisively label it “woke” because they know that term creates confusion and for some, fear. So it’s a perfect wedge to divide us.
By Ben Jealous
 