NASCAR to close southbound LSD for 6 days, other major thoroughfares

NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race will take place over two days of Fourth of July weekend, but it will affect traffic around Grant Park for over a month.

City officials on Monday released details about rolling road closures and traffic patterns leading up to the July 1-2 race — the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that is set to close the major thoroughfares of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.

The most significant closure may be the six days that southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is blocked from 10 p.m. June 28 until after race weekend.

Northbound DLSD will close for only two days, from 4 a.m. July 1 to after the race July 2.

City and NASCAR officials did not give clear opening dates for most streets but said they would begin opening as early as 7 a.m. on the Monday after the race. NASCAR may take until July 15 to remove its grandstands and track walls.

The earliest pre-race closures begin June 2, when parking restrictions start on Columbus Drive between Jackson to Balbo. Then on June 10, Ida B. Wells Drive closes east of Michigan for construction of the main viewing areas.

Other major closures:



On June 25, Columbus Drive closes between Jackson and Roosevelt Road.

City of Chicago

At 6 p.m. June 26, Congress Plaza Drive closes and eastbound Roosevelt closes from Columbus to DLSD.

6 a.m. June 27, curbs are closed on southbound DLSD from Balbo to Roosevelt for track barrier installation.

At 8 p.m. June 29, Roosevelt Road closes from Columbus to Michigan Avenue; northbound Michigan closes from Balbo to Jackson.

At 5 p.m. June 30, southbound Michigan Avenue closes from Balbo to Jackson.

City of Chicago

Facing criticism that the city was closing off a major public park for a private event, city officials said the Chicago Park District is keeping more than half of Grant Park open to the public during NASCAR’s setup and teardown. People will still be able to visit Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field, and Lower Hutchinson Field, the city said in a news release.

Jim Wales, vice president of the Grant Park Advisory Council, has criticized race planners for not being transparent about closures to the park and streets.

“My concern is that this appears it will have an even greater impact on traffic than Lollapalooza,” Wales said Monday.

The city also said NASCAR will hold free festival activities, no ticket required, at Butler Field where people can “learn more about NASCAR.”

The city said it may update the street closure plan closer to the start of the race.