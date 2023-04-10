The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Nation/World News Politics

U.S. finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is being wrongfully detained

A dedicated State Department agency will now take the lead in securing the release of the reporter, who was arrested March 29 on espionage charges.

By  Matthew Lee | AP Diplomatic Writer
   
SHARE U.S. finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is being wrongfully detained
FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Biden administration has formally determined that Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, has been “wrongfully detained.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, April 10, 2023. (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYWAL201

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration formally determined Monday that a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage charges has been “wrongfully detained.”

The designation elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the U.S. government hierarchy and means that a dedicated State Department office will take the lead on securing his release.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, saying he condemned the arrest and Russia’s repression of independent media.

“Today, Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia,” the department said in a statement. “Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth.”

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich, 31, in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

The Federal Security Service specifically accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

The State Department said the U.S. government will provide all appropriate support to Gershkovich and his family and again called for Russia to release him as well as another detained American citizen, Paul Whelan.

Monday’s statement from Blinken was the first public comment on the case since Russian news agencies reported on Friday that Gershkovich had been charged with espionage and had entered a formal denial.

The state news agency Tass and the Interfax news agency said a law enforcement source informed them that the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, had officially charged the American journalist.

The news outlets didn’t say in what form Gershkovich was formally charged or when it happened, but generally suspects are presented a paper outlining the accusations.

In the Russian legal system, the filing of charges and a response from the accused represent the formal start of a criminal probe, initiating what could be a long and secretive Russian judicial process.

Tass quoted its source as saying: “The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia.”

The source declined further comment because the case is considered secret.

The case has caused an international uproar, and last Thursday, the U.S ambassador to Russia and a top Russian diplomat met to discuss the case.

In the meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lynne T. Tracy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed “the serious nature of the charges” against Gershkovich, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement repeated earlier Russian claims that the reporter “was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions.”

Gershkovich has been ordered held behind bars for two months in Russia pending an investigation. A Moscow court said it had received a defense appeal of his arrest; the appeal is scheduled to be heard April 18, according to Russian news agencies.

Next Up In News
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee House seat
Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27
6th alleged O-Block street gang member charged in shooting death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck
Al Jaffee, Mad magazine ‘Fold-In’ artist, dies at 102
NASCAR to close southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive 6 days, other major streets
Landmarks panel to consider recognition of 202 and 220 S. State buildings
The Latest
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, walks into the House chamber with Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones was appointed to represent District 52 by the Metro Nashville City Council earlier in the day after being expelled the previous week for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nation/World
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee House seat
The Nashville city council voted unanimously to send Justin Jones back to the Legislature after he was ousted with a colleague last week. He immediately took the oath of office.
By Jonathan Mattise | Associated PressTravis Loller | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
FILE - Mexican musician and actor Julian Figueroa, the son of Mexican ballad singer Joan Sebastian and singer Maribel Guardia, stands amongst guests during his father’s wake at their home in Teacalco, Mexico, July 14, 2015. Figueroa died from a heart attack on April 9, 2023 at the age of 27, announced by his mother Guardia on her Instagram account. (AP Photo/Tony Rivera, File) ORG XMIT: XLAT118
Obituaries
Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27
Julián Figueroa, the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, sang northern-inspired ballads backed by a traditional band. He died of a heart ailment.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_04_10_at_7.03.28_PM.png
Columnists
‘Air’ entertaining movie to watch, but it raises deep questions upon reflection
The movie is about Nike’s signing of NBA rookie Michael Jordan to a shoe contract in 1984, but it’s also about the glorification of pursuing the god of profit at the expense of morality.
By Rick Telander
 
The Cubs recalled Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs recall Nelson Velázquez, option Javier Assad before series opener vs. Mariners
Velázquez has already hit three home runs in Triple-A to start the season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Carlton Weekly, the Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck.
Crime
6th alleged O-Block street gang member charged in shooting death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck
Ralph Turpin, 33, joins five other suspected O Block members accused by feds of taking part in the attack on Carlton Weekly outside a Gold Coast boutique in 2020.
By Mohammad Samra
 