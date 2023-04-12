The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
NHL Sports Blackhawks

NHL will play pair of exhibition games in Australia

The Kings and Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena — center court at the Australian Open tennis tournament — in Melbourne on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The trip is the league’s first foray into the Southern Hemisphere.

By  Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
   
SHARE NHL will play pair of exhibition games in Australia
Rod Laver Arena will host a pair of NHL exhibition games.

Rod Laver Arena will host a pair of NHL exhibition games.

Kin Cheung/AP

The NHL is going down under for the first time, with the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes set to play in Australia in September.

The trip announced Tuesday is the league’s first foray into the Southern Hemisphere.

The Kings and Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena — center court at the Australian Open tennis tournament — in Melbourne on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. Australia is set to be the fourth continent to host NHL action.

“The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are two of our league’s rising young teams and among our most innovative and adventurous franchises,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We look forward to their two games at Rod Laver Arena and know this history-making visit will thrill our many avid fans in Australia and cause so many more throughout the sports-loving nation to be captivated by our great game.”

The Kings and Coyotes organizations previously played games outside North America before agreeing to go to Australia.

There is currently one Aussie in the NHL, Nathan Walker of the St. Louis Blues. Signed with the Blues through next season, he said recently he was disappointed they weren’t chosen to participate.

“It’ll be great for the game of hockey,” Walker said. “I hope they can grow it a bit more back home. I know all my buddies back home are pretty pumped to go watch it.”

Next Up In NHL
Petr Mrazek carries Blackhawks to shocking win over Penguins
Blackhawks give Jarred Tinordi contract extension, rewarding him for workmanlike season
Blackhawks collapse late in loss to Wild, remain tied for last place
Blackhawks’ Alex Stalock checks all boxes as extremely deserving Masterton Trophy candidate
Jonathan Toews planning to ‘soak in memories’ during last two Blackhawks home games
Blackhawks prospect updates: Ryder Rolston brings speed to Rockford while Landon Slaggert stays in college
The Latest
Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
MLB
Thanks to shorter games, some MLB teams are extending beer sales to eighth inning
“Since the games are shorter, you’ve got to adjust.”
By David Brandt | AP
 
3S8A0408.jpg
Movies and TV
Funny how? Mob comedy ‘Mafia Mamma’ goes terribly wrong
Toni Collette delivers a loud and messy performance in ludicrous film that overdoes the violence.
By Richard Roeper
 
The Big Ten will hire former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti to replace Kevin Warren as commissioner.
College Sports
Big Ten will hire former MLB executive Tony Petitti as commissioner
Petitti replaces Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president of the Bears. Warren’s last day on the job was scheduled to be April 17.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.
News
Man dies after being shot in Washington Park
The man was in the 0-100 block of East 57th Street when he was shot in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
Person found fatally shot in West Pullman; charges pending
Officers responding to the call in the 11800 block of South Harvard Avenue saw a male suspect running with a gun in his hand around 10:20 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 