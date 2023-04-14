The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Friday, April 14, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s the end of the week and it’s totally appropriate to take it easy. Nevertheless, keep an eye on your money and possessions because something unexpected could impact them. You might have a quarrel related to money or your assets. You might find money; you might lose money.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

People notice you; however, this might not be a good thing. You might attract confrontations, quarrels and challenges. Do your best to keep a low profile and not attract people. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a dicey day for travel because there’s a strong chance that travel plans will change, be delayed or canceled. You might find it challenging dealing with people from other cultures or different countries because actually, communications are a bit challenging today with everyone!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your bank account and anything to do with inheritances, debt and shared property because something out of the blue might change things. If so, you will want to know right away. Discussions with friends or members of groups might be challenging.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tread carefully when talking to parents, bosses, VIPs and the police because misunderstandings are rampant. Assume nothing. Do not underestimate the power of courtesy. Zip thy lip if you can see that there’s no point in talking. It is what it is.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t go looking for trouble at work because it will be easy for trouble to find you. Do not criticize customers or coworkers. Expect interruptions to your day — late deliveries, computer problems, staff shortages, power outages, anything. It’s an unpredictable day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Social plans might suddenly change or be canceled. Or perhaps you will receive a surprise invitation to go somewhere? Stay tuned. Meanwhile, parents should be extra vigilant and keep an eye on your kids today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In one way, you want to hunker down safely at home and feel safe in familiar surroundings. Nevertheless, your home routine will change today. Small appliances might break down. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. Prepare for the unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. This includes verbal accidents or gaffes that make you wince. (“Did I just say that?”) Travel plans will change today. Stay light on your feet so that you can move in any direction at any time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something related to social plans, your kids, your money, your possessions or your assets is up for grabs today. (That covers a pretty wide swath.) For starters, protect your money and your possessions. Be aware of your kids and sudden changes in social situations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a restless day for you. In one way, it feels like there’s more electricity in the air. You’re charged and ready for action. But in another way, things are unstable and unpredictable. Don’t head into any situation without checking things out first. Assume nothing. A surprise at home might await you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Even if you disagree with people today, avoid arguments because things could go south in a New York minute. This is a very unpredictable day. Issues might be hidden from you. Accidents are possible. Make sure your Spidey sense is working so that you can check out people and situations in order to avoid regrets. (You have this talent.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Abigail Breslin (1996) shares your birthday. You have excellent communication skills and a talent for dealing with people. You love variety and change and yet, you crave stability. This year is a time of teaching, learning and reflection. Explore philosophies, life beliefs business systems and anything that helps you get closer to the true meaning of your life.

