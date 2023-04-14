The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn

The 39-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Friday morning in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

There was no one in custody.

