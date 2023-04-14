Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn

A man was found fatally shot Friday morning in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The 39-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.
There was no one in custody.
