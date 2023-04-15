Horoscope for Saturday, April 15, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Although this is a poor day to shop or make important decisions (see moon alert), it’s an excellent day to socialize and have fun. Enjoy the company of friends, groups and organizations because people are upbeat and in a positive mood. Get out and schmooze!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because you make an excellent impression on others, you are in a position to be the center of attention or catch the eyes of bosses, parents and people in authority. (Note: this includes the police.) People are attracted to your friendly nature.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Grab every opportunity to do something different because you want adventure and a change of scenery! Talk to people from other cultures or different countries. Explore ideas. Enjoy discussions about philosophy and cultural topics. It’s a good day. (Check moon alert.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Do be careful because a large part of this day is a moon alert, which means it’s a poor time for financial decisions or spending money. And you’re in the mood to give away the farm! You will certainly be generous to others, especially with the resources of a third party. Caution.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others. Partners, close friends, as well as members of the general public, will be friendly. You might also be involved with a group, especially a group related to religion, politics or higher education.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Work-related travel will appeal to you today. Coworkers will be supportive because all kinds of group activities will feel upbeat and positive! Nevertheless, check the moon alert so that you can avoid important decisions during that time, especially shopping.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to kick back and relax. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy Happy Hour. Sports events, playful times with kids and social outings of any kind will be a positive experience. In particular, you will enjoy group endeavors. (Check moon alert.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Many of you will entertain at home, despite the fact that you actually want to hide a bit and relax. Nevertheless, it’s hard to avoid gatherings and group situations. Stock the fridge and go with the flow because you won’t regret it. People are upbeat today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Short trips and opportunities to schmooze with others, especially in group situations, will please you today. You will also like to learn new things and meet new faces! Be careful because you’re full of ambitious ideas and thinking big! Meanwhile, there’s a moon alert today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a tricky day. You feel flush. You’re in the mood to shop and spend money. You might also have excellent money-making ideas. Nevertheless, there’s a moon alert from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chicago time. Be smart and save your money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel happy and eager to socialize. You might be interested in business transactions. However, avoid important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas) during the moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although you want to keep a low profile today, you might be hatching some financial ideas or plans. It’s fine to do your homework, but wait until the moon alert is over before you initiate anything or spend money on anything other than food and gas. Forewarned is forearmed.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emma Watson (1990) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and you have many interests. You are also charming and easygoing. Nevertheless, you’re focused! This year you can expect acknowledgement for your hard effort. A promotion or an award will be yours because you deserve it.

