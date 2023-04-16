Chicago outdoors: Unusual dragonfly, great coho season in Chicago
An unusual dragonfly and a quote on the great coho season around Chicago fishing are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Hailey O’Malley photographed this dragonfly at a college track meet on April 7 in Downstate Jacksonville. Jim Phillips, a fisheries biologist for the Cook County Forest Preserves and an expert on dragonflies and damselflies, identified it most likely a swamp darner. “The regal darner is the only similar species, but it has green eyes and is found farther south in the Gulf states,” he emailed. “I have never seen this species myself. Nice find.” Her dad, Ken “Husker” O’Malley, emailed, “Nature just seems to be drawn to her.”
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).
LAST WORD
“By far, I think it is the best coho season I can remember.”
Stacey Greene, whose family has operated Park Bait at Montrose Harbor for more than half a century, on April 4
WILD TIMES
CHICAGO FISHING
Thursday, April 20: First evening meeting, Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee, Northerly Island Visitor Center, 7 p.m., fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday, April 18: Capt. Ralph Steiger, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.,
Thursday, April 20: Josh Zajac, Division Commander U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Boating Safety and Safety Check, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.
SHOWTIME
Wednesday, April 19:South Side Muskie Hawks’ Fishing Swap Night, free tables, Vince’s Pizza, Chicago
BANQUETS
Friday, April 21: Ducks Unlimited, Marengo dinner, Starline Factory, Harvard
Friday, April 21: National Wild Turkey Federation, Fox Valley Flydowns banquet, Parkway Banquets Salon, Round Lake
April 22: Safari Club International, Illinois & Chicago chapter’s 50th annual fundraiser and banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison, sci-illinois.com/events/#
WINGSHOOTING CLINICS
May 6: Introductory, Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, click here for details
May 7: Introductory, Des Plaines, SFWA, Wilmington, click here for details
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Turkey hunting: Third season, south zone, through Wednesday, April 19; second, north, through Thursday, April 20; fourth, south, Thursday, April 20 to April 26; third, north, Friday, April 21, to April 26
Through April 30: First lottery, Illinois residents only, fiream or muzzleloader deer permits
HUNTER SAFETY
April 22-23: Momence, (815) 472-4900
April 28-29:Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330
April 29-30: Diamond, (815) 907-7345
May 6-7: Ingleside, S.FREY2008@YAHOO.COM
FUNDRAISER
April 29: Help send autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson, currently ranked sixth in the nation, to the National Bass Trail National Championships, Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, Musky Tales, Antioch, 5-9 p.m., contact Jeff Henderson 847-409-1410 or goosefishing@yahoo.com