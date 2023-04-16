Chicago outdoors: Unusual dragonfly, great coho season in Chicago

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Hailey O’Malley photographed this dragonfly at a college track meet on April 7 in Downstate Jacksonville. Jim Phillips, a fisheries biologist for the Cook County Forest Preserves and an expert on dragonflies and damselflies, identified it most likely a swamp darner. “The regal darner is the only similar species, but it has green eyes and is found farther south in the Gulf states,” he emailed. “I have never seen this species myself. Nice find.” Her dad, Ken “Husker” O’Malley, emailed, “Nature just seems to be drawn to her.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

LAST WORD

“By far, I think it is the best coho season I can remember.”

Stacey Greene, whose family has operated Park Bait at Montrose Harbor for more than half a century, on April 4

WILD TIMES

CHICAGO FISHING

Thursday, April 20: First evening meeting, Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee, Northerly Island Visitor Center, 7 p.m., fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, April 18: Capt. Ralph Steiger, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.,

Thursday, April 20: Josh Zajac, Division Commander U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Boating Safety and Safety Check, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

SHOWTIME

Wednesday, April 19:South Side Muskie Hawks’ Fishing Swap Night, free tables, Vince’s Pizza, Chicago

BANQUETS

Friday, April 21: Ducks Unlimited, Marengo dinner, Starline Factory, Harvard

Friday, April 21: National Wild Turkey Federation, Fox Valley Flydowns banquet, Parkway Banquets Salon, Round Lake

April 22: Safari Club International, Illinois & Chicago chapter’s 50th annual fundraiser and banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison, sci-illinois.com/events/#

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

May 6: Introductory, Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, click here for details

May 7: Introductory, Des Plaines, SFWA, Wilmington, click here for details

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Turkey hunting: Third season, south zone, through Wednesday, April 19; second, north, through Thursday, April 20; fourth, south, Thursday, April 20 to April 26; third, north, Friday, April 21, to April 26

Through April 30: First lottery, Illinois residents only, fiream or muzzleloader deer permits

HUNTER SAFETY

April 22-23: Momence, (815) 472-4900

April 28-29:Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

April 29-30: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

May 6-7: Ingleside, S.FREY2008@YAHOO.COM

FUNDRAISER

April 29: Help send autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson, currently ranked sixth in the nation, to the National Bass Trail National Championships, Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, Musky Tales, Antioch, 5-9 p.m., contact Jeff Henderson 847-409-1410 or goosefishing@yahoo.com