The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023
Weather News Metro/State

Snow showers reported across Chicago area early Monday, reducing visibility and causing slick conditions

Temperatures were expected to rise steadily during the week, with 70s by Thursday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Snow showers reported across Chicago area early Monday, reducing visibility and causing slick conditions
merlin_104356070.jpg

Snow showers were reported across the Chicago area early Monday, reducing visibility in some areas and causing slick conditions on bridges and overpasses.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Snow showers were reported across the Chicago area early Monday, reducing visibility in some areas and causing slick conditions on bridges and overpasses.

But temperatures were expected to rise steadily during the week, with 70s expected by Thursday.

For the morning commute Monday, however, temperatures hovered around the freezing mark north of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service. Icy accumulations of less than an inch were expected, though some northwest suburbs could get up to 3 inches.

The weather service warned of wind guts of 40 to 45 mph today, with temperatures again dropping to around freezing at night.

Tuesday will be warmer, with temperatures in the 50s during the day and into the 30s at night. The warming trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures climbing to the 70s. But there’s a chance some rain will accompany the warm weather on both days. 

Friday should be dry, with temperatures settling in the 50s.

Next Up In News
In Englewood, Powell’s Barbershop marks new chapter years after fatal shooting struck business
Prognosis uncertain for Arwady post with Johnson — but city health chief ‘looking forward to the conversation’
To protect our health and environment, limit use of toxic ‘forever chemical’ PFAS
Boy, 17, shot to death in New City
2 dead in domestic attack in South Chicago
Stolen car crashes into pickup truck in Garfield Park, 4 hurt
The Latest
Sunni Powell, owner of Powell’s Barbershop in the Englewood neighborhood, stands inside his new barber shop, Saturday, April 15, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Business
In Englewood, Powell’s Barbershop marks new chapter years after fatal shooting struck business
The remodeled barbershop on Chicago’s South Side is part of a collective of entrepreneurs taking a new approach to building their businesses.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Scott Oglanian caught his personal-best largemouth bass at night in Cook County. Provided photo
Sports
Giant largemouth bass at night in Cook County
Scott Oglanian caught a giant largemouth bass, his PB, at night last week in Cook County.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby: My fiance was sober 21 years, but a security camera just caught him smoking weed
After seeing him lighting up a blunt in secret, his nervous bride-to-be considers calling off the wedding.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Lady A&nbsp;
Music
Lady A finds the joy again after bandmate heals from alcohol addiction
Charles Kelley puts his pain into music as country trio gets back on the road.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
A portion of the Wheatland Tube property on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
Chicago Enterprise
Warehouse demand brings attention to South Side properties
One proposal involves replacing the Wheatland Tube factory in Back of the Yards with a three-building logistics center covering more than 30 acres.
By David Roeder
 