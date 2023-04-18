The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Nation/World News Crime

Teen shooting victim Ralph Yarl sheds ‘buckets of tears’; gunman in custody

Andrew Lester, 84, surrendered in Kansas City, Missouri, a day after being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

By  Margaret Stafford | AP and Jim Salter | Associated Press
   
SHARE Teen shooting victim Ralph Yarl sheds ‘buckets of tears’; gunman in custody
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law on Monday, April 17, 2023, shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Mo. (Ben Crump Law via AP) ORG XMIT: NYPS311

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot in the face and arm by a white homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri. The honor student and all-state band member went to the wrong home to pick up his younger siblings. He is at home recovering from his injuries.

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As 16-year-old Ralph Yarl struggled to come to grips with being shot for going to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, the white Kansas City, Missouri, homeowner who shot the Black teenager turned himself in Tuesday.

Andrew Lester, 84, surrendered at the Clay County Detention Center a day after being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Some civil rights leaders urged a hate crime charge, but Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said first-degree assault is a higher-level crime with a longer sentence — up to life in prison.

Meanwhile, Yarl was home recovering from his wounds.

“Ralph is doing considerably well,” his mother, Cleo Nagbe, told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King. “Physically, mornings are hard, but his spirits are in a good place. I borrow from his spirits.”

Nagbe said the trauma remains evident. She said her son is “able to communicate mostly when he feels like it, but mostly he just sits there and stares, and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes.”

“You can see that he is just replaying the situation over and over again, and that just doesn’t stop my tears either,” she said.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Thursday. Police Chief Stacey Graves said that Yarl’s parents asked him to pick up his twin brothers at a home on 115th Terrace.

Yarl, an honor student and all-state band member, mistakenly went to 115th Street — a block away from where he meant to be. When he rang the bell, Lester came to the door and shot Yarl in the forehead — then shot him again, in the right forearm.

Lester faces arraignment Wednesday afternoon. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

Lester told police he lives alone and was “scared to death” when he saw a Black male on the porch and thought someone was trying to break in, according to the probable cause statement.

No words were exchanged before the shooting, but afterward, as Yarl got up to run, he heard Lester yell, “Don’t come around here,” the statement said.

Yarl ran to “multiple” homes asking for help before finding someone who would call the police, the statement said.

James Lynch was the neighbor who found Yarl. Lynch didn’t immediately respond to an interview request, but his wife, Tiffany, in a brief interview, confirmed an NBC News report that said Lynch heard shouting and saw Yarl banging on the door of another home.

“I heard somebody screaming, ‘Help, help, I’ve been shot!’” Lynch, who is white, told NBC. The father of three ran out and found Yarl covered in blood. Lynch checked his pulse, and when another neighbor came out with towels, helped stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

“He just wants the family to know that Ralph wasn’t alone,” Tiffany Lynch said, adding that the action was typical of her husband.

“He helps out anyone he can and always has,” she said.

The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. Civic and political leaders — including President Joe Biden — demanded justice. Biden also invited Yarl to the White House.

“No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell,” Biden said on Twitter. “We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence.

“And Ralph, we’ll see you in the Oval once you feel better,” said Biden.

Thompson said Monday that there was a “racial component” to the shooting. He did not elaborate. But Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alexander Higginbotham clarified in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that “there is not a racial element to the legal charges that were filed.”

Still, some — including lawyers for Yarl’s family — pressed the racial dimension of the case. A protest rally was planned Tuesday afternoon, and several civil rights organizations planned a news conference there.

“The police are not treating this case in the same way Black people accused of murder are treated,” Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. said in a statement. “A Black suspect would have been in jail.”

Higginbotham said the prosecutor’s office policy is to wait for a criminal referral from police. “KCPD submitted their referral to us on Monday afternoon, and charges were filed within approximately an hour of the case being referred to us by law enforcement,” he said in an email.

The assault charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Lester also was charged with armed criminal action, which has a penalty range of three to 15 years in prison.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the U.S. Justice Department was investigating. Messages left with a spokesman were not immediately returned.

Charging Lester with a hate crime would have potentially meant a shorter sentence if he’s convicted, experts said.

Washington University School of Law Professor Peter Joy said the state hate crime law is used only to enhance low-level felony or misdemeanor charges, taking them no higher than a class-C felony level, with a penalty range of three to 10 years upon conviction.

“What the prosecutor did was charge [Lester] with the highest degree of felony they could charge him with,” Joy said.

Legal experts said they think Lester’s lawyers will claim self-defense under Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law. The law allows for use of deadly force if a person is in fear for their life. Missouri is among roughly 30 states with such statutes.

Robert Spitzer, a professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York, Cortland, whose research focuses on gun policy and politics, said the Missouri law provides “wide latitude for people to use lethal force.”

St. Louis defense attorney Nina McDonnell agreed. She said prosecutors have a strong case, but the Stand Your Ground law defense is a “huge hurdle” to overcome.

“The defendant was in his house and has expressed that he was in fear,” McDonnell said.

By Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe page set up for Yarl had raised $2.9 million from 77,000 donations.

Next Up In News
Oklahoma sheriff says recording of killing talk was illegal
Lightfoot says she’s handing Johnson a city with rosy financial future
CPS looking to move away from student-based budgeting, CEO Martinez says
‘Like an earthquake’: NYC parking garage partially collapses
O’Hare’s ‘people mover’ on the move again after mechanical failure
Robert Egan dies at 74; prosecuted ‘Killer Clown’ John Wayne Gacy
The Latest
Glenda Austin of Idabel, Okla., holds a sign with other protesters, Monday, April 17, 2023, outside the McCurtain County Commissioners meeting room in Idabel, Okla. A number of McCurtain County residents were outraged by comments made by local officials on a recording and are asking for the resignation of the sheriff, two county commissioners and others. (Lori Dunn/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)
News
Oklahoma sheriff says recording of killing talk was illegal
A secret recording made by a newspaper publisher shows officials discussing killing the publisher and his son, a reporter, and hanging Black people. The sheriff says the recording is illegal and plans to file charges.
By Ken Miller | Associated Press and Sean Murphy | Associated Press
 
Chicago as seen from Navy Pier.
City Hall
Lightfoot says she’s handing Johnson a city with rosy financial future
The mid-year budget forecast, issued about four months earlier than usual, offers a brighter picture than the last forecast, just eight months ago. But one City Council member said it is far too soon for an accurate assessment.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez discusses the first day of school during a news conference at Excel Academy of South Shore at 7530 S. South Shore Drive on the South Side, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
CPS looking to move away from student-based budgeting, CEO Martinez says
Federal COVID-19 funding for primary and secondary schools allowed CPS to increase its school budgets. Over the past two years, CPS has added nearly $400 million to its school budget.
By Catherine Odom
 
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York’s Financial District, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) ORG XMIT: NYRD210
Nation/World
‘Like an earthquake’: NYC parking garage partially collapses
A parking garage in Manhattan’s Financial District partially collapsed. Video shows cars hanging from a buckled upper deck. One person was rescued by paramedics.
By Associated Press
 
The Airport Transportation Service — most travelers just call it the “People Mover” — connects the O’Hare Airport terminals with nearby parking lots.
News
O’Hare’s ‘people mover’ on the move again after mechanical failure
The service was down for about seven hours Sunday.
By Stefano Esposito
 