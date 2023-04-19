The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: Cartilage loss increases joint friction

Cartilage can also sustain physical injury. Twisting a joint can result in damage. So can the force and impact common in sports.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Cartilage loss increases joint friction
To slow cartilage loss, you want to reduce stress on the joint. That means limiting repetitive and high-impact activities.

To slow cartilage loss, you want to reduce stress on the joint. That means limiting repetitive and high-impact activities.

Photo Illustration/stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: I am a 77-year-old woman diagnosed by my orthopedist with reduced cartilage in my right knee, probably due to wear and tear and arthritis. I’m not in pain, but I have developed bone spurs, and there is some swelling. What can I do to prevent further degeneration?

A. Cartilage is a remarkable tissue that, depending on its type and location, reduces friction, acts as a shock absorber, enhances strength, provides structure and augments flexibility. 

There are three types of cartilage in the body. Elastic cartilage, which is found in the outer ears and the larynx, provides shape and elasticity. Fibrocartilage, tough and strong, is found in joint capsules, ligaments and the invertebral discs of the spine. When it comes to the joints, we’re talking hyaline cartilage. Smooth to the touch and a pale bluish-white in color, it is the most abundant type of cartilage in the body. 

Hyaline cartilage caps the ends of the bones and lines the inner surfaces of joint capsules. It is due to its smooth surface, with an assist from specialized fluids, that bones can meet and glide, almost frictionless, against one another. The key word here is “almost.” Over time, wear and tear do take a toll. 

Cartilage can also sustain physical injury. Twisting a joint can result in damage. So can the force and impact common in sports. Ongoing inflammation from autoimmune conditions can also result in damage. And because cartilage lacks an active blood supply, it is slow to heal. 

When cartilage wears away, the bone spurs you have developed often occur. These bony lumps, which form on the surface of joints, are an adaptive response as the body strives to maintain stability in the knee joint. Bone spurs themselves don’t hurt. However, they can limit range of motion and may press or rub against neighboring structures or tissues, which can be painful.

To slow cartilage loss, you want to reduce stress on the joint. That means limiting repetitive and high-impact activities. These require the knee to be a shock-absorber, which can further damage the connective tissues of the joint. The correct shoes are also important. Avoid high heels, which greatly increase stress on the knee. Instead, opt for shoes that are soft and flexible, with either a flat or low heel. It’s also important to reach and maintain a healthy weight. Studies have shown that being overweight, which stresses the joints, can contribute to cartilage loss. 

You also want to manage inflammation. Your doctor may recommend non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen or naproxen. These can lessen the swelling that you have experienced. NSAIDs can also be helpful for people with cartilage loss who are in pain. When swelling is pronounced, injections may be recommended. Steroids can address inflammation and swelling. Hyaluronic acid, a substance that occurs naturally in joint fluids, can aid in lubrication. Platelet-rich plasma, which is derived from a patient’s own blood, can also stimulate healing. Your doctor can advise you if any of these may be helpful for your specific situation.

Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D., are internists at UCLA Health.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Botox injections one way to treat excessive sweating
Ask the Doctors: Severity of broken bone determines whether surgery is needed
Ask the Doctors: Increased sugar intake might trigger rheumatoid arthritis flareup
Ask the Doctors: Older adults at risk of vitamin D deficiency
Ask the Doctors: Owning a companion animal helps with cognition in older adults
Ask the Doctors: Study links onset of IBS to stress
The Latest
The Thresholds Health clinic at Corcoran Place and Menard Avenue in Austin. The clinic opened to the general public in mid-March and is open to uninsured patients on a sliding scale basis.&nbsp;
Austin
New West Side primary care clinic promises to expand access to uninsured residents
The Thresholds Health clinic in Austin recently opened to the public and will accept even uninsured patients. It’s a step toward reaching a largely uninsured, though advocates say there’s still more to be done.
By Michael Loria
 
A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022. Netflix is poised to shut down DVD-by-mail rental service that began a quarter century ago when the concept of mailing discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Netflix ending its DVD-by-mail service
The DVD service, which still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem, plans to mail its final discs on Sept. 29.
By Michael Liedtke | AP Technology Writer
 
Joe Iosbaker, labor co-chair of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, speaks during a press conference at Federal Plaza in the Loop, where activists announced their plans to march for various issues including police accountability, reproductive rights and immigrant rights during the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
DNC 2024
DNC protesters lining up city permits now to ensure leaders ‘can see us and hear us’
Organizers say early preparations are intended to avoid the obstacles they met under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel ahead of the 2012 NATO summit, but they expect a much more friendly reception from Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Facebook’s corporate symbol. Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed in December to settle a data privacy lawsuit for $750 million.
Consumer Affairs
Illinois Facebook users could be eligible for another payment: Here’s how to apply
Parent company Meta has settled a data privacy lawsuit involving Cambridge Analytica for $750 million. Anyone who’s used Facebook in the past 16 years can file a claim.
By Ellery Jones
 
Otis Redding III performs during Otis Redding 75th Birthday Celebration at the Macon City Auditorium on Sept. 11, 2016, in Macon, Georgia. The singer-guitarist has died at the age of 59.&nbsp;
Music
Otis Redding III, son of legendary singer, dies at 59
Redding was just 3 years old when his father, Otis Redding, perished along with several band members in a plane crash on Dec. 10, 1967. Redding and his brother, Dexter, formed the funk band The Reddings, which recorded six albums in the 1980s.
By Associated Press
 