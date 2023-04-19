The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: Cartilage loss increases joint friction

Cartilage can also sustain physical injury. Twisting a joint can result in damage. So can the force and impact common in sports.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Cartilage loss increases joint friction
To slow cartilage loss, you want to reduce stress on the joint. That means limiting repetitive and high-impact activities.

To slow cartilage loss, you want to reduce stress on the joint. That means limiting repetitive and high-impact activities.

Photo Illustration/stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: I am a 77-year-old woman diagnosed by my orthopedist with reduced cartilage in my right knee, probably due to wear and tear and arthritis. I’m not in pain, but I have developed bone spurs, and there is some swelling. What can I do?

Answer: Cartilage is a remarkable tissue that reduces friction, acts as a shock absorber, enhances strength, provides structure and augments flexibility. 

There are three types of cartilage. Elastic cartilage, which is in the outer ear and larynx, provides shape and elasticity. Fibrocartilage, tough and strong, is in joint capsules, ligaments and the spine’s invertebral discs.

In the joints, that’s hyaline cartilage. Smooth to the touch and a pale bluish-white, it’s the most abundant type of cartilage. 

Hyaline cartilage caps the ends of bones and lines the inner surfaces of joint capsules. Its smooth surface, with an assist from specialized fluids, makes it possible for bones to meet and glide almost frictionless against one another — almost.

Over time, though, wear and tear take a toll. 

Twisting a joint can result in cartilage damage. So can the force and impact common in sports. Ongoing inflammation from autoimmune conditions can, too. Because cartilage lacks an active blood supply, it’s slow to heal. 

When cartilage wears away, bone spurs often occur. These bony lumps on the surface of joints are a response as the body strives to maintain stability in the knee. Bone spurs don’t hurt. But they can limit range of motion and press or rub against neighboring tissue, causing pain.

To slow cartilage loss, you want to reduce stress on the joint. That means limiting repetitive and high-impact activities that require the knee to be a shock-absorber, which can damage the connective tissues of the joint.

Instead of high heels, which increase stress on the knee, wear shoes that are soft and flexible, with a flat or low heel.

It’s important to reach and maintain a healthy weight. Studies have shown being overweight, which stresses the joints, can contribute to cartilage loss. 

You’ll want to manage inflammation. Your doctor might recommend nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or naproxen to lessen swelling and can help ease pain.

For swelling, injections might be recommended. Steroids can help inflammation and swelling. Hyaluronic acid, which occurs naturally in joint fluids, can aid lubrication. Platelet-rich plasma, derived from your blood, can aid healing. Your doctor can advise whether any of these might help you.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are internists at UCLA Health.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Botox injections one way to treat excessive sweating
Ask the Doctors: Severity of broken bone determines whether surgery is needed
Ask the Doctors: Increased sugar intake might trigger rheumatoid arthritis flareup
Ask the Doctors: Older adults at risk of vitamin D deficiency
Ask the Doctors: Owning a companion animal helps with cognition in older adults
Ask the Doctors: Study links onset of IBS to stress
The Latest
unnamed.png
La Voz Chicago
Tenoch Huerta más allá de Kukulkán
En exclusiva para La Voz, durante su visita a Chicago el actor mexicano reafirmó la relevancia de la representación que dignifique y no que sean estereotipos.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, would like to keep her job but it’s unclear whether Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will agree.
La Voz Chicago
La jefa de salud municipal busca conservar su puesto bajo el nuevo alcalde
La Dra. Allison Arwady le dijo al Sun-Times que quiere quedarse, pero el alcalde electo Brandon Johnson ha expresado dudas.
By Brett Chase
 
Around two dozen faculty and staff picket outside Chicago State University during their first day of their strike, Monday, April 3, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Profesores de Chicago State suspenden huelga luego de 10 días
La huelga en la Universidad Estatal de Chicago sentó las bases para una ola de huelgas en las universidades públicas de todo el estado.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Illinois v Michigan
College Sports
After too many close losses in 2022, Illini have spent the offseason in finishing school
Being better at that — finishing — has been in Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s mind all offseason. If he has had one thing driving himself and one prevailing message to his staff and players, that’s it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
5 teens hospitalized after taking edibles at Uptown high school
One teen was in serious-to-critical condition, and four others were in fair-to-serious condition at Uplift Community High School, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 