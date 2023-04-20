Freight train derails in Blue Island, police say no injuries reported and no hazardous materials released
More than a dozen cars of the CSX train derailed around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at Thornton Road and 136th Street in the south suburb, according to police and the railroad.
More than a dozen cars of a freight train derailed in Blue Island Wednesday night, but no injuries were reported and police said no hazardous materials were released.
The derailment of the CSX train occurred around 9:20 p.m. at Thornton Road and 136th Street in the south suburb, according to police and the railroad.
Video from the scene showed several cars crushed by the topped freight cars but no injuries were reported. CSX said in a statement “there were no hazardous materials involved” and “no leaks or spills.”
CSX said the cause was under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to be on the scene this morning.
The Latest
He knew how to do every job there before he and Jim Bodman bought the Chicago company in 1982. To celebrate, they had steaks — not hot dogs — at Gene & Georgetti.
The boy was in critical condition and a man, 20, was in good condition, police said.
A person staying at the hotel in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue told police he heard several shots around 11:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East 131st Street in the Hegewisch neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
It’s likely to get awkward warning them about the new seat on the deck.