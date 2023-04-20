Freight train derails in Blue Island, police say no injuries reported and no hazardous materials released

More than a dozen cars of a freight train derailed in Blue Island Wednesday night, but no injuries were reported and police said no hazardous materials were released.

The derailment of the CSX train occurred around 9:20 p.m. at Thornton Road and 136th Street in the south suburb, according to police and the railroad.

Video from the scene showed several cars crushed by the topped freight cars but no injuries were reported. CSX said in a statement “there were no hazardous materials involved” and “no leaks or spills.”

CSX said the cause was under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to be on the scene this morning.

