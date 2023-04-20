The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Man stabbed during robbery inside Loop business

The man suffered lacerations to his wrist and forehead and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed during a robbery inside a Loop business Thursday morning.

About 5:20 a.m., a group entered the business in the 400 block of South Clark Street and demanded money, according to Chicago police.

One of them stabbed a 53-year-old man, and the group took money and merchandise before fleeing, police said.

The man suffered lacerations to his wrist and forehead and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

