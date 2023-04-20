That other Pippen and Jordan duo team up for a celebrity basketball game

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are stepping out again, this time for charity.

The pair, who have been in a romantic relationship for a while, are scheduled to host a celebrity basketball game in Florida next month ahead of the Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 race, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

The Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic to benefit the “D Up on Cancer” charity will be played on Wednesday, May 3.

Larsa Pippen is the former wife of Bulls great Scottie Pippen and a star of the Bravo reality television series Real Housewives of Miami. Marcus Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan.

Other celebrities expected to attend the event, according to TMZ, are Dolphins wide receiver Tyree Hill, rapper Lil Pump, former NFL offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie, social media influencer Jen Selter and country music artist Jimmie Allen. Marcus Jordan is slated to be a team coach.