Friday, April 21, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, April 21, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Checks in the mail might be late; plus, various financial transactions will suffer from delays and confusion in the next several weeks. This is because today, Mercury goes retrograde in your Money House, and it will stay retrograde until May 15. Until then, double check all financial transactions, including restaurant bills.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today Mercury goes retrograde in your sign, which means you will hear from or encounter partners and ex-spouses in the next several weeks, (if this hasn’t happened already). For some, this will be a joyful reunion; for others, not so much.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury goes retrograde today, which means you will feel the frustration of delays, goofy mistakes and mixed-up communications with others in the next three weeks. Transportation delays and car problems are also likely. Just grin and bear it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Very likely, you will be hearing from old friends or people from groups to which you belong or used to belong. This is because for the next three weeks, Mercury will be retrograde. This will be the perfect window of time to catch up on old history and trade lies.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Mercury goes retrograde today, which means you will likely hear from old bosses, parents or people in authority that you have not heard from for a while. It might be a casual encounter. Possibly, it could mean work for you? Fingers crossed. (Alternatively, you might be hiding in the baking and spices aisle.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Double check details regarding travel plans today, and in the future, because Mercury is going retrograde, which will affect communications, paperwork and day-to-day activities. Check your reservations. Transportation breakdowns will also create delays.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Mercury goes retrograde today and will stay that way for the next three weeks. Although it’s true that it creates delays, mistakes and mixed-up communications as well as transportation problems, it’s also a wonderful opportunity to finish old business. Focus on wills, inheritances and shared property.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today Mercury goes retrograde directly opposite your sign, which means you will hear from old friends, ex-partners and ex-spouses. This is almost a certainty. Consider it an opportunity for closure or to put your cards on the table. (Don’t leave home without your table.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Mercury goes retrograde today for the next three weeks, and for many it will be a bit of a hassle. Admittedly, it might create delays and mistakes at work for you; however, it will help you to finish old projects and old business related to your job, your health and even your pet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Old flames are back in the picture or they might resurface is in the next few weeks because today Mercury goes retrograde until May 15. However, many of you can use this time frame to finish hobbies and deal with old issues regarding kids or social occasions. This can be useful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Stock the fridge because very likely relatives you haven’t heard from in a while might suddenly appear on your doorstep. Your brother-in-law will be sleeping on your sofa. Could be anything because Mercury retrograde begins today and this will attract old family issues back into your world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay on top of car repairs or anything to do with your bike or truck because transportation delays are highly likely in the next several weeks because Mercury goes retrograde today. Double check appointments. Allow yourself extra time for everything. Be very clear in all your communications to avoid misunderstandings.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Andie MacDowell (1958) shares your birthday. Even though you are hard-working and persevering, you are always gracious. This makes people like you. Personally, you are independent and always frank. Stay light on your feet because this is a year of change. Be flexible and ready to act fast, but trust your intuition. You might also travel.

