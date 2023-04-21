The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023
Nine players ready to open eyes during the spring live period

This weekend’s live period, which begins Friday evening, is the first chance for prospects across the state to be seen and viewed as “rising” juniors as the Class of 2024.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
Joliet West’s Justus McNair (1) shoots the ball against Young.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

While college basketball programs continue to be primarily focused on filling their rosters from the transfer portal –– and are working tirelessly this month to do so –– there are two “live” evaluation periods this month. 

Here are several players who recently wrapped up their high school basketball season and are now looking to open eyes this spring. 

Jurrell Baldwin, Hyde Park

Baldwin was possibly the biggest breakout player in the junior class this past season, rising in the rankings and peaking the interest of college coaches. The big-bodied 6-5 wing was very productive this past season. He will entice coaches with his ability to shoot, both from the three-point line and his mid-range pull-up. 

Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel

There isn’t a ton of flash in Ciaravino’s game, but there is a whole lot of substance to it. He does things that specifically translate to winning basketball. He processes the game well and can score in a variety of ways. If the 6-6 Ciaravino shoots it at a high rate from the three-point line, the prospect ceiling moves itself higher. 

Eoin Dillon, Peoria Notre Dame 

Arguably the most overlooked player in the class but one who is ranked among the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s top 10 prospects in the class. He’s a hidden talent in the central part of the state. Dillon is a player with size at 6-9 who has a high-level skill to hang his hat on: shooting the basketball. Dillon is a pick-and-pop threat who can really space the floor. 

Jason Jakstys, Yorkville

A late-blooming prospect, both in his game and physically, who you’re evaluating for what he could be at the next level. Jakstys offers the type of size and mobility at 6-10 that’s going to keep coaches coming back. He’s still figuring out how to impact the game as it speeds up for him, but there is upside he’s still tapping into and an intriguing skill set for a player his size. 

Justus McNair, Joliet West

A couple of local programs, UIC and Valpo, have extended offers. Look for more to come for a player who played in the shadows of the Fears brothers and is about the right things. A big guard with athleticism who shows a willingness to defend, McNair’s shot creation and skill level will determine how hot of a commodity he becomes this spring and summer. 

Chris Riddle, Kenwood

The prospect who is poised to grab a little attention nationally. The basketball body, frame and physical makeup are all impressive. The perimeter shot is improving. The overall game is advancing. Riddle will try to show he’s a high-major recruit. 

Calvin Robins, Kenwood

The 6-5 Robins is an ultra-explosive athlete, strong academically and a team-first player. If a college program values those traits then Robins is your man. Robins elevates with ease and is a dynamic finisher at the rim. 

Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North

After an eye-opening junior season, there is definite name recognition for this slender combo guard. Taking down the likes of Young and Kenwood while leading your team to the Class 4A state semifinals and burying over 100 three-pointers will do that for you. 

Stanton, one of the premier shooters in the state, is comfortable as a pull-up shooter and in catch-and-shoot situations. Look for the offers to pile up this spring and summer. 

TaVariyuan Williams, De La Salle

There is length and perimeter size at 6-5 to go with a very respectable perimeter jumper. Throw in that he has the size, athleticism and agility to be a switchable defender and Williams is one to watch. Can the motor turn on and stay on? If so, his trajectory as a prospect heightens greatly. 

