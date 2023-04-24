The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield badly hurt in bike tour in Southern Illinois

John Greenfield, an avid cyclist, was struck by a pipe falling from a passing pickup truck in downstate Marion and placed in a medically-induced coma.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield badly hurt in bike tour in Southern Illinois
265070280_10158365981735318_4594208708647028500_n.jpg

John Greenfield

Facebook photo

Participating in one of his regular bike tours of the Midwest, Streetsblog Chicago editor in chief and co-founder John Greenfield was hospitalized Friday afternoon following a traffic accident in Southern Illinois.

Greenfield, 52, was bicycling at the intersection of West Deyoung and North Russell Streets in Marion, about 300 miles south of Chicago, when he was struck by a large piece of pipe that had fallen from a passing pickup truck, causing a possible head injury, according to the Marion Police Department and a Streetsblog statement shared Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital in Carbondale, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma the following morning as part of his treatment, the statement said.

Later that day, Greenfield appeared to be slowly awakening from the coma, but the extent of his injuries was unknown, the statement said.

“We won’t know the extent of cognitive effects until he wakes, but there are many signs for optimism,” the statement said.

Regular publication of Streetsblog Chicago, a news site covering sustainable transportation and livable communities, will be paused until further notice.

