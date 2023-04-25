Chance the Rapper set for United Center concert celebrating 10-year anniversary of ‘Acid Rap’

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his seminal mixtape “Acid Rap” with a series of special events in the coming months — most notably the Acid Rap Ten Year Anniversary Show at the United Center on Aug. 19, it was announced Tuesday.

The UC concert marks his first time back at the Near West Side venue since 2019.

The first in a series of ticket pre-sales for the concert kicks off at 10 a.m. April 26 at livenation.com. The general onsale starts at 10 a.m. April 28 at the website.

Chance is currently starring as one of the coaches on Season 23 NBC’s “The Voice. The release of his new album, “Star Line Gallery,” is expected later this year.

Also announced, the long-awaited, full version of “Juice” will be available on all major streaming services starting April 30.

With a lineup of collaborators that includes Vic Mensa, Childish Gambino, Twista, BJ The Chicago Kid and more, Rolling Stone in 2013 set “Acid Rap” at the top of its list of the best mixtapes of the year, writing, in part: “Chicago’s Chance the Rapper established himself in 2013 as the strongest new voice in hip-hop: cool enough for the teens, thoughtful enough for the old heads, pop enough to open for Lil Wayne, and with his street bona fides established by virtue of his coming out of Chicago’s rap scene.”

‘Acid Rap’ Tracklist

“Good Ass Intro” (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid)

“Pusha Man” (featuring Nate Fox)

“Paranoia” (featuring Lili K. and Nosaj Thing)

“Cocoa Butter Kisses” (featuring Vic Mensa and Twista)

“Juice”

“Lost” (featuring Noname)

“Everybody’s Something” (featuring Saba and BJ the Chicago Kid)

“Interlude (That’s Love)”

“Favorite Song” (featuring Childish Gambino)

“NaNa” (featuring Action Bronson)

“Smoke Again” (featuring Ab-Soul)

“Acid Rain”

“Chain Smoker”

“Everything’s Good (Good Ass Outro)”

