The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Chance the Rapper set for United Center concert celebrating 10-year anniversary of ‘Acid Rap’

The UC concert marks his first time back at the Near West Side venue since 2019.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Chance the Rapper set for United Center concert celebrating 10-year anniversary of ‘Acid Rap’
Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Chicago artist is slated to perform at the United Center on Aug. 19.

Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Chicago artist is slated to perform in concert at the United Center on Aug. 19.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his seminal mixtape “Acid Rap” with a series of special events in the coming months — most notably the Acid Rap Ten Year Anniversary Show at the United Center on Aug. 19, it was announced Tuesday.

The UC concert marks his first time back at the Near West Side venue since 2019.

The first in a series of ticket pre-sales for the concert kicks off at 10 a.m. April 26 at livenation.com. The general onsale starts at 10 a.m. April 28 at the website.

Chance is currently starring as one of the coaches on Season 23 NBC’s “The Voice. The release of his new album, “Star Line Gallery,” is expected later this year.

Also announced, the long-awaited, full version of “Juice” will be available on all major streaming services starting April 30.

With a lineup of collaborators that includes Vic Mensa, Childish Gambino, Twista, BJ The Chicago Kid and more, Rolling Stone in 2013 set “Acid Rap” at the top of its list of the best mixtapes of the year, writing, in part: “Chicago’s Chance the Rapper established himself in 2013 as the strongest new voice in hip-hop: cool enough for the teens, thoughtful enough for the old heads, pop enough to open for Lil Wayne, and with his street bona fides established by virtue of his coming out of Chicago’s rap scene.”

‘Acid Rap’ Tracklist

“Good Ass Intro” (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid)
“Pusha Man” (featuring Nate Fox)
“Paranoia” (featuring Lili K. and Nosaj Thing)
“Cocoa Butter Kisses” (featuring Vic Mensa and Twista)
“Juice”
“Lost” (featuring Noname)
“Everybody’s Something” (featuring Saba and BJ the Chicago Kid)
“Interlude (That’s Love)”
“Favorite Song” (featuring Childish Gambino)
“NaNa” (featuring Action Bronson)
“Smoke Again” (featuring Ab-Soul)
“Acid Rain”
“Chain Smoker”
“Everything’s Good (Good Ass Outro)”

Next Up In Entertainment
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Dear Abby: If we sell house, I can leave, but husband resists
South Side rapper, California beatmaker unite as the musical VirgoTwins
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Ginnie Newhart, comedian’s wife for six decades, dies at 82
True crime drama ‘Love & Death’ is like ‘Candy’ stretched too thin
The Latest
AP050507011299.jpg
Obituaries
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Mr. Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, his wife Pamela by his side, a representative said.
By Hillel Italie | AP
 
President Biden Welcomes Governors From Across The Nation To The White House
Politics
President Biden announces 2024 reelection bid
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is a co-chair of the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Flippin Flavors co-owners Brian and Linda Flippin are photographed at their restaurant in the Beverlly neighborhood.
Taste
Flippin Flavors: Husband and wife parlay successful marinade line into South Side restaurant
The small but hugely popular restaurant specializes in fresh, made-to-order salads and sandwiches.
By Andrew Davis | For the Sun-Times
 
File photo of the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, which is at the Westin Chicago Lombard through Saturday. Provided photo
Outdoors
North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show & RFC’s fishing swap meet in Go & Show
The North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show is at the Westin Chicago Lombard, Tuessay through Saturday, and the Riverside Fishing Club fishing swap meet is Saturday at a new location.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If we sell house, I can leave, but husband resists
The 34-year marriage is crumbling as the man is unkind to his spouse’s sons and practices the silent treatment, but he says he’d rather burn down the home than split the sale proceeds.
By Abigail Van Buren
 