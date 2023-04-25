Concert confusion alert: When 2 music venues become Credit Union 1

After eight years as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, the venue that brings big names to Tinley Park has a big new name of its own.

The outdoor site now is called the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, named for a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is the venue’s new sponsor, owner Live Nation Entertainment said Tuesday.

That makes it the namesake of the basketball and music venue at the University of Illinois at Chicago, which has been called the Credit Union 1 Arena since 2018.

In Tinley Park, it’s the latest rebranding of the southwest suburb’s facility that opened in 1990 as the World Music Theatre. It became the New World Music Theatre in 1995 and then, as sponsors stepped in, the Tweeter Center in 2001 and the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in 2006 before the casino took over in 2015.

The Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre seats more than 28,000 people and over its 32-year run has presented superstar acts including Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Celine Dion and Elton John.

Its next season will open with Janet Jackson on May 27.

