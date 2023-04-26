The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Sheffield and DePaul neighborhood on North Side

The woman, 25, was parking her Chevy Malibu in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday when five people got out of a black SUV and forced her out of her car, police said.

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the Sheffield and DePaul neighborhood on the North Side Tuesday night.

The woman, 25, was parking her Chevy Malibu in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue around 9:10 p.m. when five people got out of a black SUV and forced her out of her car at gunpoint, police said.

The robbers took off in the Malibu, which was later found abandoned near Southport and Diversey.

The woman was not injured.

No one was in custody.

